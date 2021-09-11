There are some world events that bring together people from all walks of life, and none have done that more than the tragic and terrifying events of September 11, 2001, which incomprehensibly happened twenty years ago today. There were over 3000 lives lost in New York that day, as well as the coinciding attack on the Pentagon, and the courage and selflessness shown by fire fighters, police officers, members of the public and even Hollywood stars such as Steve Buschemi, is something that still seems like it only happened a short time ago. On the morning of the 20th anniversary of one of the biggest events of a generation, many celebrities came out to commemorate the event along with leaders and people from around the world using the #neverforget.

Along with thousands of American people, past and present Presidents and Vice Presidents, there was an overwhelming appearance from the biggest names in the entertainment industry, many of whom took part in telethons, charity events and more in the wake of the attacks, who shared their thoughts and feelings on the anniversary of one of America's biggest moments in its entire history.

On Twitter, actress Reese Witherspoon said," My prayers go out to all the families that lost their loves ones on this day 20 years ago. We will #neverforget. Forever in our hearts." Mark Wahlberg simply said, "We will #neverforget." Ellen DeGeneres added, "Sending love to New York and all of you today." Even official accounts of the likes of children's show Sesame Street posted, saying, "20 years ago, the city we love showed us its resilience, strength, and hope. To everyone affected on that day or in its aftermath, wherever you are, we are here for you."

On Instagram, Mariah Carey posted an image of the two towers of light that act as a reminder of the towers that used to define the New York skyline and said, "'On this anniversary of September 11, I find myself remembering the shock and anguish we all experienced with painfully deep sadness. Vivid images of the skyline I grew up loving so much, suddenly changed forever,' Mariah Carey wrote across an image of the Tribute in Light where the World Trade center used to stand." Viola Davis added her comments, saying "Will never forget this day. Will never forget the lives lost. Sending love and prayers to the families, loved ones of the fallen." Alec Baldwin shared an image of the World Trade Centre towers and the Statue of Liberty.

Twenty years on, America remembered the events of 9/11 with a memorial event, and performing at the event was a suited and booted Bruce Springsteen, who turned up to perform a rendition of the stunning "I'll See You In My Dreams" two decades after he was one of the many celebrities who took part in the 9/11 telethon event that took place in the days after the attacks, where he performed the song, "My City Of Ruins", which would form part of his album The Rising, inspired in its entirety by the attack on New York.

With many others sharing stories on social media, numerous documentaries detailing the events and how they changed many lives, today marks the anniversary of a day that will remain in the consciousness of many for their whole lives.