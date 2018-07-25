It was reported in February of this year that a 9 to 5 Reboot was being planned. Now, original star Jane Fonda has confirmed that it's coming, only it won't be a reboot. It's a sequel. And Fonda is ready to reprise her role alongside Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin, who are all returning for more work shenanigans. Fonda says this.

"Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it."

Jane Fonda is quite optimistic about this sequel, which will arrive amidst the #MeToo movement. The original comedy came along in 1980, and showed how important women are in the workplace, a message which is really being driven home in the media at this very moment in time. Fonda continued to offer new insight into the sequel.

"My role is as an executive producer, and I'm working with the writers, with Lily, and talking to the writers."

Jane Fonda is promoting a new HBO documentary about her career. But she certainly didn't mind taking time out talking about ol' Hanoi Jane to discuss the potential for this impending sequel, which she is obviously very enthusiastic about.

The comedy is still in development, with a script coming from Rashida Jones and Pat Rosnick. 20th Century Fox will distribute the sequel. And they plan to tackle the same themes that made the original a hit, bringing workplace chauvinism, misogyny and harassment into the modern era. And Rashida Jones certainly knows a little bit about workplace harassment. It was widely reported that she bailed on writing Toy Story 4 because of then Pixar boss John Lasseter's inappropriate office behavior. A later statement said that idea had been misconstrued, but Lasseter was removed from his post at the Disney owned animation company.

Fonda went onto to talk about 9 to 5 2, which she says will be slightly different from the first. She explains.

"I'm sorry to say the situation is worse today. Today a lot of the work force is hired by an outside company. Who do you talk to if you have a problem?"

Nearly 40 years have passed since 9 to 5 made big bucks at the 1982 box office. So Fonda's statement is a little sad. But Jane thinks sexual harassment in the workplace is changing for the better. She goes onto say this.

"I do think sexual harassment will tend to drop. Guys are scared."

The legendary actress went onto hint that the sequel will incorporate new technology and voyeurism into the storyline this time around. The movie will still be set at the same fictional office of Consolidated Companies.

9 to 5 remains one of the top grossing comedies of all time, with adjusted gross of $356 million. It spawned a short-lived TV spin-off and in 2009, it became a Tony-nominated Broadway musical. There is currently no set release date for 9 to 5 2. This news first broke at The Hollywood Reporter.