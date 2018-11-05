Did you miss it on the big screen the first time around. This winter, one of the modern holiday classics is returning to theaters for one night only. Yes, A Bad Moms Christmas can once again be enjoyed the way it was meant to be seen. In a crowded multiplex with a bunch of cheering moms on reprieve from the yuletide festivities.

Join some very Bad Moms and take a break from holiday stress as STXfilms' A Bad Moms Christmas returns to movie theaters for one night. In a new holiday tradition just for grown-ups, the Fathom Spotlight Series invites everyone who needs a laugh to take part in the wildest Christmas Party on December 6 Only.

Moviegoers are invited to a crazy, one-night Christmas blow-out on Thursday, December 6, as the Fathom Spotlight Series presents STXfilms' hilariously inappropriate comedy hit A Bad Moms Christmas in movie theaters nationwide. A box-office hit when it was released last year, A Bad Moms Christmas will be back on the big screen to create a new holiday tradition fashioned especially for grown-ups. The return of A Bad Moms Christmas will be accompanied by a brand-new "blooper reel" created during the making of the film, which will bring even more raucous laughter to the evening.

Tickets for "A Bad Moms Christmas" are available at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events and STXfilms present A Bad Moms Christmas in hundreds of select movie theaters nationwide on Thursday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. local time. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

A Bad Moms Christmas stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn as the overworked, under-appreciated moms from "Bad Moms" who rebel against the challenges and expectations of the "Super Bowl for moms": Christmas. As if creating a perfect holiday for their families wasn't hard enough, they have to do it all while hosting and entertaining their own moms, who are played by Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines and Susan Sarandon. By the end of the holidays, the younger moms will redefine how to make the holidays special and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

A Bad Moms Christmas is directed by Scott Moore and Jon Lucas, who also wrote the screenplay. The film also stars Peter Gallagher, Jay Hernandez, Justin Hartley, Wanda Sykes and Christina Applegate. Said Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations, Tom Lucas.

"Fathom is excited to invite audiences to partake in this grown-up holiday tradition at the movies. We love bringing back popular films for a second big-screen run and working with STX on this title has allowed us to do just that."

