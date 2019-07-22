Sony Pictures Entertainment has just released the first trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood with Tom Hanks going full Mister Rogers. In several sneak peek images of Hanks in character prior to the trailer's release, it was already apparent his casting as real-life children's entertainer Fred Rogers was a perfect choice. Now, we officially have confirmation of that, as Hanks absolutely nails Rogers' persona in the new trailer. Prepare to feel nostalgic as you check out the trailer below.

While the story of the movie is centered around Mister Rogers, the entertainer is not the protagonist. It's important to note that this is not exactly a biopic for Fred Rogers, but how he was able to greatly affect those around him. Based on true events, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood follows cynical magazine writer (inspired by Rogers' friend and journalist Tom Junod) who's given the task of writing a story about Rogers. In the process of doing so, he strikes up a friendship with the TV star, ultimately learning to overcome his skepticism and learns about kindness, empathy, and decency from America's most beloved neighbor.

There are several talented names in the cast featured alongside Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans) stars as Lloyd Vogel, the journalist based on Tom Junod. Also starring in the movie are Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us), Chris Cooper (Adaptation), Enrico Colantoni (Travelers), Maryann Punkett (The Family Fang), and Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows). Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) is directing, using a screenplay written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf, and Youree Henley are producing.

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood is undoubtedly one of the most well-known children's shows of all time. Its roots date all the way back to the early '60s, with the show first premiering on CBS Television in 1962 under the simpler name Misterogers. By 1966, he had moved the series to the United States, changing its name to the title we all know and love. As the world's greatest and most lovable neighbor, Rogers appeared on the series as himself to teach his brand of kindness and empathy to children. The show ran until 2001, but the animated spin-off Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood was later launched in 2012 with an opening theme song heavily inspired by the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood theme. Sadly, Fred Rogers passed away in 2003, but through Daniel Tiger and now this new movie from Marielle Heller, his legacy clearly continues to live on.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood will be released in theaters everywhere on Nov. 22, 2019. By featuring Tom Hanks in the role of Fred Rogers, this could very well be the most wholesome movie ever. Let's all hope it does Mister Rogers proud, and chances are, it's going to make us all miss the real Fred even more. The official trailer comes to us courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment.