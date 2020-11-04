The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln will once again battle the undead, only this time in the form of ghosts and spirits rather than zombies, with the actor set to play Ebenezer Scrooge in an In Camera production of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the play will be streamed live from the stage of The Old Vic theater in London and feature musicians, theatrical lighting, and a cast of 18 performers.

"I am delighted to announce that Andrew Lincoln has joined us in what must surely be one of the most ambitious and complex pieces of live streamed theatre attempted in the pandemic so far," said Warchus of Lincoln's casting. "The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol has moved and entertained over a quarter of a million people in London and New York over the last three Christmases and we made a pledge last spring that we would still present it, in some form or other, even in this most challenging of years."

He added that, "In doing a project of this size we don't expect to be able to make any profit for the theatre but rather we will be continuing our mission of staying connected to audiences of all ages, providing much needed work and income for dozens of freelancers, and generally celebrating the important role live theatre has always played in bringing us together to share amazing stories. I hope you can join us."

Performing in an empty auditorium, Lincoln will be joined by Melissa Allan, Rosanna Bates, John Dagleish, Tim van Eyken, Sam Lathwood, Eugene McCoy, Myra McFadyen, Gloria Obianyo, Maria Omakinwa, Golda Rosheuvel, Michael Rouse, Clive Rowe, and Sam Townsend. Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Lara Mehmet, Lenny Rush, and Eleanor Stollery will share the role of Tiny Tim.

The Charles Dickens classic remains one of the longest-running and most adapted stories of all time, with several iconic actors and performers having played the coveted role of Scrooge. A Christmas Carol has been adapted into a range of movies, television shows and stage productions, with the most recent being made by the BBC last year and starring Guy Pearce in the central role. One of the most beloved versions was famously told in 1992 by The Muppets, and it is unlikely that even a performance at the legendary Old Vic will be able to top that iteration.

Andrew Lincoln is best known as the put-upon sheriff Rick Grimes in AMC's horror series The Walking Dead. A movie revolving around the character was announced by former showrunner Scott Gimple immediately following Lincoln's surprise exit from the series back in November 2018. The as-yet-untitled feature will follow Grimes and Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), formerly of the survival group The Scavengers. Currently the Rick Grimes movie is still in development, with the final season of The Walking Dead set to air in 2022.

The production of A Christmas Carol will run for 16 live performances from December 12th to December 24th. There are 80,000 tickets available throughout the run, with prices ranging from from 㾶-㿭 (currency exchange rates apply), with audiences only needing to buy one to watch with a group on the same screen. This comes to us courtesy of Broadway World.