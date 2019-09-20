Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds are set to star in a musical reimagining of A Christmas Carol. The two actors are developing the musical based on Charles Dickens' classic holiday story. As for who Reynolds and Ferrell will play in the movie, that is unclear at this time since it looks like the project is still in the beginning stages of development. Sean Anders and John Morris, known for the Daddy's Home movies, are on board to write and direct the musical.

The musical take on A Christmas Carol is currently being shopped around to various studios. Charles Dickens' original story centers on the miserable Ebenezer Scrooge as he is being visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. The story has been adapted countless times, with many of them using the source material as a rough guide. Bill Murray's Scrooged is a perfect example and anything coming from Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds is going to be pretty weird. So, we're probably not going to see something that follows Dickens' story exactly.

Will Ferrell can currently be seen in the Between Two Ferns movie, which premiered on Netflix today. He was also recently heard in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and he is all set to star in Downhill, which is a remake of the 2014 Swedish movie Force Majeure. Fans have been begging Ferrell to reunite with John C. Reilly for Step Brothers 2, but he and his co-star seem to want to leave the original movie alone, which is more than likely a wise choice since Holmes & Watson wasn't very good, to say the least.

As for Ryan Reynolds, he has also been pretty busy the last few years. The Deadpool franchise has taken the actor to new heights and brought the Merc with a Mouth to the mainstream, though many Marvel fans are wondering what the Fox and Disney deal means for the future of the franchise. Whatever the case may be, Reynolds is taking on other projects, including Detective Pikachu and a small role in this summer's Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Should the spin-off get a sequel, Reynolds will probably have a bigger part to play.

Since there is no studio attached to Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds' musical take on A Christmas Carol, there is also no production start date. Everything is in the early stages of development and it could be a while before we end up seeing what the two actors have in mind for the famous holiday tale. Should a studio jump on board in the near future, we could very well see the untitled project by the next holiday season, if everything goes according to plan. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's musical take on A Christmas Carol.