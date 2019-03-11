A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby is officially happening at Netflix. And as you can tell from the title, a little prince or princess is on the way. And who knows, twins could be delivered as the ultimate Christmas Prince miracle for the holiday season.

Netflix announced the big news earlier today. The next chapter in the Christmas Prince franchise will not only be bringing a baby into the mix. Amber, once again played by Rose McIver, and Prince Richard, played by the returning Ben Lamb, will welcome another royal family to Adolvia, as they try to renew an ancient royal truce between the two camps.

A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby is playing off the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also expecting a little bundle of joy sometime in the near future. Netflix announced the exciting sequel news with a Twitter post with a sonogram of a baby wearing the royal crown. You can take a look at the baby in the tweet, which doesn't really indicate that twins could be on the way. But who knows what kind of surprises this sequel has in store?

Ok, so maybe our hopes and dreams of seeing royal twins isn't going to happen, as the official teaser announces that, 'Baby makes 3'. Whatever the stork brings, it will be happening this Holiday season. There isn't a release date announced yet, but the sequel is coming sometime in the final quarter of 2019.

A Christmas Prince debuted in 2017 and was a big hit on the Netflix streaming platform. The first sequel A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding debuted last year. In the first movie Christmas comes early for aspiring young journalist Amber when she's sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who's poised to be king. In the sequel, which takes place exactly one year after Amber helped Richard secure the crown, the two are set to tie the knot in a royal Christmas wedding - but their plans are jeopardized when Amber finds herself second-guessing whether or not she's cut out to be queen.

The third, but perhaps not the final, installment will have Amber and Richard hosting royals from a far away kingdom. When the 600-year treaty between the two royal families vanishes, peace begins to crumble, and an ancient curse looms above. The story will take place during Christmastime. The first two movies were a big social media phenomenon. No ratings information has been released, but its a cult hit for Netflix, and they don't have any plans to bring this all to an end just yet. John Schultz will return to direct after helming the first sequel The Royal Wedding. Alice Krige will also be back to reprise her role as Queen Helena.

Nate Atkins is writing the new script after writing the first sequel and co-penning the original A Christmas Prince movie. Shooting has already begun, with principle photography taking place in Romania. This news comes from Netflix's See What's Next Twitter.