It's been a year, and now Richard and Amber are ready to take the next big leap. Netflix has released the first trailer for anticipated holiday sequel A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding. And it promises to out romance even the cheekiest romantic Lifetime Christmas movie.

A year after Amber helped Richard secure the crown, the two are set to tie the knot in a royal Christmas wedding, but their plans are jeopardized when Amber finds herself second-guessing whether or not she's cut out to be queen, and Richard is faced with a political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season, but the future of the kingdom.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding will launch globally on Netflix November 30. The movie stars Rose McIver and Ben Lamb. It was directed by John Schultz from a script written by Nathan Atkins. This holiday sequel was produced by Amy Krell and executive produced by Brad Krevoy.

Rose McIver and Ben Lamb created a sensation last December when they arrived in the Netflix original streaming movie A Christmas Prince. It followed a reporter who goes undercover as a tutor to get the inside scoop on a playboy prince. In the process she gets tangled in some royal intrigue and ends up finding love, but will she be able to keep up her lie? Well, you already know the answer to that question.

The crowd pleasing hit sparked a holiday franchise for Netflix, something the Lifetime channel knows very well. Lifetime has become synonymous which cheesy romantic Christmas movies. And people love them. Netflix, who actually stream quite a lot of the Lifetime Christmas movies, have decided to really get into the game with their own cheesy holiday fare. And A Christmas Prince is leading the charge. There will probably be quite a few more of these in the years to come.

Netflix is really pushing to be the premiere destination for Christmas and holiday movies this year. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding is their third announced big November release. Up first is The Christmas Chronicles, which had the brilliant idea to cast Kurt Russell as the jolly fat man who slides down chimneys with bags of gifts for all. The story follows a brother and sister who accidentally crash Santa's sleigh. The siblings must then pull an all-nighter to get the holiday back on track as they set out with a savvy straight-talking St. Nick to save Christmas morning. The movie arrives November 22, 2018, Thanksgiving night.

Arriving a week earlier is The Princess Switch. Yes, it's a good old switcheroo movie starring Vanessa Hudgens and Vanessa Hudgens. It's one week before Christmas, and Margaret, the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro, decides to switch places with Stacy, a "commoner" from Chicago, who looks exactly like her. With the assistance of a magical Santa's helper, Margaret falls in love with Stacy's handsome co-worker, while Stacy falls in love with Margaret's fiance, the dashing Prince. Like A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, it too is wobbling the line of being an authentic Lifetime movie.

We can't imagine that Lifetime is too thrilled about all of these Netflix originals trying to get into their precious holiday territory. It's like watching Pepsi and Coke duke it out. Lifetime is sure to counter punch with some exciting originals of its own this year. But the winning factor is that you can stream A Christmas Prince and its sequel whenever you want. Check out the trailer and poster for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding which comes to us direct from the Netflix streaming Youtube channel.