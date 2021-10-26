With the holidays right around the corner, Christmas movie marathons are sure to begin. A Christmas Story will certainly be at the top of everyone's list. Based on the novel by Jean Shepherd, A Christmas Story was released in 1983 and is still enjoyed by audiences to this day. It's the type of movie that can be watched repeatedly while never going out of style. The nostalgia, memorable scenes, and brilliant cast make it a one of a kind film that has become a staple of Christmas movies.

Like so many other films, A Christmas Story has an interesting, and kind of hilarious, background that many fans may not know about. From the casting and sets, to the filmmakers involved, several aspects of the film come with fascinating backstories. It's a movie beloved by all Christmas fanatics, and could possibly be considered the greatest Christmas movie of all time. Here are 14 facts that even the biggest of fans may not know.

1. The house is now a museum in Cleveland

In 2004, Brian Jones, an entrepreneur from San Diego, bought the original house for $150,000 on eBay. Jones restored the house inside and out to match the original set design of the film. The exhibit is open year round for both tours and overnight stays. Across the street is the Christmas Story Museum featuring original props, behind-the-scenes photos, and other memorabilia.

2. Jack Nicholson almost played Ralphie's father

Unbeknownst to many, Jack Nicholson was interested in taking the role of The Old Man. Due to the fact that Nicholson's fee would have doubled the budget, Darren McGavin was cast instead. Needless to say, it would have been a very different movie if Nicholson got the part.

3. Jean Shepherd and Bob Clark have cameos

Screenwriter and creator Jean Shepherd can be seen as the man in the department store who points Ralphie and Randy to the back of the line to see Santa. You may also recognize his voice as the Narrator. Director Bob Clark also makes a cameo as Swede, the neighbor standing next to The Old Man as they gaze in awe at infamous leg lamp AKA the major award.

4. Ralphie went on to be a successful producer

Although you may have seen Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) pop up in some other films, most of his time now is spent behind the camera. He is a very successful director and producer, frequently collaborating with Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau. His producer credits include The Break-Up, ﻿Iron Man, and Four Christmases.

5. Originally, no major studios wanted to make the film

According to Peter Billingsley, there was little to no interest by any major studio to make the film. They didn't think that a story of a boy wanting a BB gun for Christmas would bring in the crowds. They were certainly wrong. Luckily, the studio agreed to produce the film if Bob Clark signed on to make a horror movie.

6. There are sequels

Screenwriter Jean Shepherd wrote two sequels that were produced: 1988's TV movie Ollie Hopnoodle's Haven of Bliss and 1994's My Summer Story. Both follow the Parker family, though with entirely different casts. Most will agree that they fail to compete with the original classic. Warner Bros. released what they consider to be a true sequel in 2012 with A Christmas Story 2. The plot finds a teenage Ralphie who now wants a 1938 Hupmobile Skyline Convertible as his Christmas gift.

7. The actors' reactions to the Chinese restaurant singers were real

You may have noticed that during the Christmas dinner at the Chinese restaurant, the characters' reactions to the singing waiters were a little too genuine. That's because they had no idea that the waiters would be singing Christmas carols in such a stereotypical way. Also, Melinda Dillon was purposely given the wrong script that day and had no idea that the duck would still have it's head, hence her hilarious reaction.

8. The family eats the same meal in every dinner scene

As Randy says, "meatloaf, smeatloaf, double-beatloaf. I hate meatloaf". Well, you would too if you had to eat it every night. If you look closely, the family eats the same meal of meatloaf, red cabbage, and mashed potatoes in every dinner scene.

9. There is an ongoing debate of when the movie takes place

The official year of when the film takes place is never shown. The Wizard Of Oz references could make it 1939, but The Old Man talks about a football game that took place in 1941. At the same time, Ralphie's decoder pin was a 1940 model. Either way, all that matters is that the film took place around December 25th.

10. There's a Broadway musical

You know that you have a hit film if it gets produced into a Broadway musical. {{24}} opened on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 19, 2012 and received positive reviews. Peter Billingsley worked as a producer of the show.

11. The film wouldn't exist if it wasn't for Porky's

Bob Clark's raunchy 1981 comedy, Porky's, could be considered the polar opposite of A Christmas Story. However, because of the huge success of Porky's, Bob Clark was able to make A Christmas Story the way he envisioned it. Although it is considered a controversial film, Porky's gave us the Christmas gift that keeps on giving.

12. Local extras were used and given minor roles

It has been stated that the people of Cleveland were extremely helpful in the making of the film, even donating vintage vehicles for the production. Local extras even made their way into the movie, playing Santa, his elves, and the weird boy with goggles who really, really likes the Tin Man.

13. Ralphie chews real tobacco

It's clear to say that productions in the past got away with a lot more than they could nowadays. During the scene when Ralphie is taking on Black Bart and the bandits, he is actually chewing real tobacco. Luckily, it was most likely Billingsley's last time chewing tobacco because he has stated that it made him extremely sick.

14. A marathon of the film runs every Christmas

Contrary to popular belief, the film was not a huge success when it premiered in 1983. It didn't gain it's momentum until it was released on television and home-video. Eventually, TNT created the "24 Hours Of {{35}}", were it plays on a loop every year on Christmas day. Presently, TBS also plays the marathon, giving you two choices of where to enjoy the holiday classic.