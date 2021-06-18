If you enjoy films like Scream, Texas Chainsaw, Hereditary, It and all the other classic horror flicks that send a chill down the spine, then A Classic Horror Story is going to give you a fresh taste of fright. Netflix has dropped the trailer for the Italian horror-thriller which is set to debut on the streaming platform on July 14, and this first look does deliver the creepiness it promises.

A Classic Horror Story is about five carpoolers, who meet with an unexpected accident during their trip. When they wake up next morning, they find themselves stranded in the middle of woods with a cabin built out there amidst nowhere. Now they have to fight their way out of the impenetrable forest as the occultist horrors from the cabin threaten their lives.

The film's trailer depicts numerous references to multiple horror classics. The trailer begins with a reference to the film It, where the carpoolers discuss Pennywise. We see a cabin, equally creepy and horrific as the ones in The Cabin In The Woods and Evil Dead. And then the film's center plot revolves around a mysterious demonic cult, just as in Hereditary. At last, there are several sequences the trailer delivers that directly reference to Scream (as a unseen figure approaches a gagged and tied woman), as well as slasher films like Saw and Texas Chainsaw. Plus, the trailer uses the same font they use in Halloween. There isn't really any stopping this collection of references in the trailer.

And these references and parallels are not just coincidences. The film's protagonists themselves refer to the events they experience as some 'classic horror story' as in the movies, which also reflects in the film's titles. As the trailer proceeds to the end, we see a bloody graphic telling us - You Feel Like You've Already Seen It, making these similarities from previous horror tales more obvious.

The film also mentions the myth of Osso, Mastrosso, and Carcagnosso. The myth, that dates back to the early 15th-century Spain, is a story of three brothers, all men of church, who laid down their ethics and morals to avenge their sisters' honor, which a man under King's protection violated. They murdered the man and spent thirty years in prison. Upon their release, they came upon new rules of society and wrote several new rites of admission, symbols, disciplines, and secret formulas, which were different from the traditional church morals and values. It is said that their crime and their subsequent work on new social rules marks the ancestry of crime and punishment laws. However, the film probably is giving this tale a more demonic and horrific take, of which, nothing is known as of yet.

Despite these parallels and familiarities with the films we've already seen, A Classic Horror Story feels like a worth-watching amalgamation which would literally creep the hell out of the audience. No clue as to what this gritty and dark horror classic is really about but, the way the trailer presents it, this could be something really unique and special. Here is the trailer of ﻿A Classic Horror Story﻿ watch it and you'll know what we mean.

A Classic Horror Story is directed by duo Roberto De Feo and Paolo Strippoli. The film will star an ensemble including Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Yulia Sobol, Will Merrick, Alida Baldari Calabria, Cristina Donadio, and Matilda Lutz. The film will debut on Netflix as a streaming-only adventure on July 14, 2021.