A new trailer has been released for the upcoming re-release of A Clockwork Orange. Stanley Kubrick crafted many classics throughout his monumental career, but this ranks right up there with his most influential and most controversial. It also ranks amongst his most beloved works and this trailer recaptures what people love about the movie, all inside of a very modern, stunning trailer.

Obviously, this trailer isn't going to come with any big reveals or anything of the like, since this movie was released in 1971, but it does give us the chance to see what a modern trailer for A Clockwork Orange would look like. Not surprisingly, it's pretty fantastic. This was similarly proven when the restoration trailer for 2001: A Space Odyssey was released last year. The trailer was released by BFI in honor of the classic returning to theaters in the U.K in April. Stuart Brown, BFI Head of Programme and Acquisitions had this to say.

"Stanley Kubrick occupies a singular position in the history of cinema, being arguably not just the greatest filmmaker but one of the greatest and most enigmatic artists of the 20th century in any medium. Kubrick's ability to convey bold and complex ideas to a mass audience, coupled with his now-infamously meticulous approach to his craft, produced films that were rich in meaning and have had unparalleled influence."

A Clockwork Orange, adapted from the Anthony Burgess novel of the same name, was originally released in 1971. In the United States and around the world, it was a massive critical and commercial hit. Though it did have its detractors, such as Roger Ebert, but it was largely viewed as a major success. It would go on to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, ultimately losing to The French Connection.

However, the movie didn't come without its troubles. In the U.K., it was blamed for several violent crimes, including the murder of an elderly homeless person by a 16-year-old boy. The defense attorney even specifically cited A Clockwork Orange in the court proceedings. Stanley Kubrick, in 1973, asked Warner Bros. to withdraw the movie from British release, but made this statement regarding the suggestion that his movie was responsible for copycat violence.

"To try and fasten any responsibility on art as the cause of life seems to me to put the case the wrong way around. Art consists of reshaping life, but it does not create life, nor cause life. Furthermore, to attribute powerful suggestive qualities to a film is at odds with the scientifically accepted view that, even after deep hypnosis in a posthypnotic state, people cannot be made to do things which are at odds with their natures."

In addition to the trailer, BFI has also released an equally stunning new poster for the re-release, which we've included below. Sadly, the re-release is only officially happening in the U.K., Hopefully, screenings will pop up elsewhere. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the BFI YouTube channel below.

