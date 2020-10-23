Shudder has released the Creepshow animated Halloween special teaser. The official title is A Creepshow Animated Special, and it was first announced last month. However, it seems there have been some minor changes to the release date. The animated special is premiering exclusively on the horror streaming service in all its territories, as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle, beginning Thursday, October 29th, shortly after 12:01 am ET/9:01 pm PT. The previous release date was October 26th.

The Creepshow animated Halloween special contains two short stories. Survivor Type is based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Greg Nicotero, stars Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost. Twittering from the Circus of the Dead is based on the short story by Joe Hill and is adapted by Melanie Dale. It stars Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act) as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.

Greg Nicotero says, "Halloween wouldn't be complete without Creepshow, so with the help of the father and son team of Stephen and Joe as well as a fantastic animated format, we get to continue the tradition and spirit of Halloween." Horror fans will more than likely appreciate the gesture, as the trailer is perfect for all fans of the Creepshow franchise and its host The Creep. We get to see the Creep as he "animates" the special with his pen, laughing to himself as he flips the pages together.

Creepshow season 2 has been interrupted due to the public health crisis, but animation was a way to get around all of that. Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager says, "Although season 2, now in production, has been delayed due to Covid, Greg and his team were still able to pull off this fantastic special so everyone will be able to enjoy a little bit of Creepshow during Halloween season." With the short teaser here, one can imagine that it's only a matter of time before Shudder releases the first full trailer for the animated Halloween special.

It was just announced that Mayhem and Everly director Joe Lynch will be taking on a segment for Creepshow season 2. Lynch shared the news on social media at the end of September, noting that it was "surreal" to be working with Greg Nicotero and crew. As of this writing, season 2 is expected to premiere exclusively on Shudder at some point in 2021. For now, we'll just have to wait and see when they are able to wrap things up and tackle the post-production process. A Creepshow Animated Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Octopie, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment. You can check out the teaser above, thanks to the Shudder YouTube channel.