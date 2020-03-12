The stars of the 1988 comedy movie A Fish Called Wanda have reunited in a new photo posted online of Jamie Lee Curtis and John Cleese. On her personal Twitter account, Curtis posted an image of herself standing alongside Cleese along with an original image of the two of them together in the classic movie. "Something's fishy here.... oh right, WE ARE OLD! Wanderful lunch with John Cleese," Curtis writes in the caption, adding the hash tag #notdeadyet. The two both look great and even better together, and you can take a look at the amusing photo in the tweet below.

A Fish Called Wanda was written by John Cleese and was the final movie of director Charles Chrichton. The heist movie follows a gang of diamond thieves who double-cross one another with hilarious results. Along with Curtis and Cleese, the classic comedy also stars Kevin Kline and Michael Palin. A critical and commercial hit, A Fish Called Wanda was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars, with Kline picking up the win for Best Supporting Actor. Cleese and Palin also won Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor at the BAFTA Awards for their roles in the movie.

Although the image Jamie Lee Curtis posted on Twitter of her reunion with Cleese suggests the two are together again "for the first time," the two have definitely seen each other since their days working on A Fish Called Wanda. In 1997, both Curtis and Cleese starred in the comedy movie Fierce Creatures alongside Kline and Palin. While not technically a sequel, the movie can be considered a spiritual successor to A Fish Called Wanda as it features the same stars, albeit as different characters. Unfortunately, Fierce Creatures was not quite as well-received with critics, and Cleese would later joke in 2008 that he "wouldn't have made Fierce Creatures" if he could do his life over again.

These days, Curtis has returned to her horror roots, reprising the role of Laurie Strode in 2018 for David Gordon Green's Halloween reboot. She will return as Laurie once again this fall when the sequel Halloween Kills hits theaters on Oct. 16. As for Cleese, the Monty Python star can currently be seen on the British sitcom Hold the Sunset. He also regularly works as a voice actor nowadays as well, lending his voice to Trolls, Arctic Dogs, and the upcoming animated movie based on Clifford the Big Red Dog.

For any fan of A Fish Called Wanda, it's amazing to see Curtis and Cleese back together again after all these years. Looking at the comments of the post also shows just how popular the movie remains, even after the passing of three decades. All that's missing from the photo to make the reunion complete are Kline and Palin, but hopefully all four can get back together sometime soon, perhaps to plan out their next big diamond heist. The tweet shown above comes to us from Jamie Lee Curtis on Twitter.