Despite only featuring prominently in a single MCU movie, Black Panther, the character of Wakandan Princess/Scientist Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, was an instant hit with fans. While the character did not get a lot of screentime in the last two Avengers movies, Wright recently told Yahoo! that she is confident the franchise will soon include an All-female superhero team movie where all the Marvel superheroines get to shine.

"I don't think we have to fight for it. Victoria Alonso is very strong about spearheading it, alongside Kevin [Feige]. It's only a matter of time before they do it."

The lack of female protagonists in the MCU has long been a source of contention among critics. Even the arrival of the solo Captain Marvel movie was viewed as a case of being too little, too late. In an effort to course-correct, Disney included a scene near the end of Avengers: Endgame where all the female superheroes in the franchise banded together to take on Thanos' army.

Unfortunately, that moment, which includes what is referred to as A-Force, became a picked apart on social media because of how awkwardly it was shoehorned into the narrative. Fans asked why these women, most of whom had never met each other before, let alone exchanged a single word before that point, would suddenly decide to band together in the middle of a battlefield when the men they had spent years fighting besides were right next to them.

While that particular scene was not as impressive as Disney had hoped, it did kindle hope in fans that the moment was foreshadowing the creation of the A-Force from Marvel Comics, which consists of an all-female group of superheroes. It seems Wright feels the same way. The actress further expressed her happiness that her character in the MCU means so much to so many people.

"It was always a dream of mine to play someone that can be impactful not only for Black women but also just for women around the world and young people, too. To be able to have a combination of people and audience members who are so thrilled and appreciative of Shuri is a good feeling. I feel like I contributed something positive in the world."

While Shuri may nor may not show up in an A-Force movie soon, the character will be dealing with her own set of problems going forward. The untimely death of Chadwick Boseman left the entire Black Panther franchise in disarray, and fans are left wondering what the plans are for the upcoming sequel that was supposed to go into production soon.

A popular subsection of the fandom wants to see Shuri take over the title of Black Panther from her brother T'Challa, as she did in the comics. But Shuri is more of a scientist than a superhero. Letitia Wright herself has stated that she is still reeling from the loss of Boseman, and "the thought of doing [the sequel] without [Chadwick] is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it." This news arrives from Yahoo.