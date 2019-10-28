Avengers: Endgame star Benedict Cumberbatch is throwing his support behind a female-led Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that brings together A-Force. The idea really started to gain momentum during the epic Endgame battle scene where the majority of the MCU's female characters were collected and featured in one shot. Some fans complained that it was pandering, while others got excited about the possibilities for the future. Screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus knew there could be some backlash, but thought it might be their only chance to throw all of those iconic heroes together in one shot.

Benedict Cumberbatch is out doing press for his latest project The Current War, which also features fellow MCU star Tom Holland. He was asked about the female MCU project. Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson have been the ones really fighting for a female-led project and even brought it up to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige during the making of Avengers: Endgame. Since then, fans have been talking about it quite a bit too. Cumberbatch had this to say when asked about an all-female Marvel movie.

"Yeah, bring it. Why not? There's space for that definitely. We're seeing the rise of the female superhero and why not? It'd be great."

Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Olsen have also recently talked about getting the gang together for a female project. Olsen thinks the world would be blown away, while Johansson thinks now is the perfect time to make it happen. The success of Wonder Woman and the emergence of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn broke the doors down and then came Captain Marvel for the MCU. It's an idea that could end up paying off very well for the studio, who are more than likely keeping a close eye on DC's Birds of Prey movie.

Birds of Prey isn't exactly a fair comparison though. The MCU already has many of their female heroes introduced and established, which is the opposite of the Harley Quinn-led movie. After the success of Avengers: Endgame, the studio can basically do whatever it wants and has shifted its attention towards new characters in the upcoming Phase 4. With that being said, if a female-led MCU movie is going to happen, it won't be for a while. Marvel Studios executive producer Trinh Tran doesn't see any big team-up movies coming for at least another decade.

Another thing about Marvel Studios is the way they are able to keep things a secret, so we could very well end up seeing all of the MCU's female characters on the big screen together in the near future. Maybe they end up doing a miniseries for the Disney+ streaming platform, which already has an abundance of MCU projects in the pipeline. Whatever the case may be, we won't know about it until it's already been green lit and ready to fly. The interview with Benedict Cumberbatch was originally conducted by BuzzFeed News.