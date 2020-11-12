Dolly Parton is coming home for the holidays once again, as CBS Television Network has announced the legendary singer and actress will star in a new Christmas television special next month. Aptly called A Holly Dolly Christmas, the hourlong special will air on Sunday, Dec. 6 on CBS and its streaming service CBS All Access. Per the press release, the special will see Parton "performing from an intimate, candlelit set" and provide "much-needed joy and holiday cheer at the end of this challenging year."

"I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new Christmas special," Parton said of the news.

"When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don't hesitate," Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music and live Events/alternative and reality for CBS, also said in a statement. "A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific songwriting, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello. There's only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season."

As for what viewers can expect to see in the A Holly Dolly Christmas special, an official description states that the famous singer will bring "both powerful, faith-filled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics to viewers, sharing personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season."

Parton has been placed a lot of focus on the holiday season in years past, but she's really going all out for the occasion in 2020. Just last month, she released her first holiday album in 30 years, also titled A Holly Dolly Christmas. It serves as her third Christmas album, following the prior releases of Once Upon a Christmas with Kenny Rogers and Home for Christmas. The new album features guest appearances from other stars including Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, and Michael Bublé.

Meanwhile, Parton will also star in a new Christmas movie for Netflix which is set to release on the streamer later this month. Called Christmas on the Square, the movie stars Parton as an angel who helps guide a small town "Scrooge" (Christine Baranski) on a musical journey of redemption on Christmas Eve. Along with featuring Parton in a lead role, Christmas on the Square will also include 14 original songs by the singer. The movie will begin streaming on Netflix on Nov. 22, and an official trailer has previously been released.

In addition to her Christmas music, Parton has also appeared in many holiday television specials. That includes Kenny & Dolly: A Christmas to Remember with Kenny Rogers, A Country Christmas Story, and director Henry Winkler's classic holiday movie A Smoky Mountain Christmas. More recently, Parton starred in the NBC special Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, a holiday-themed sequel to Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors. A Holly Dolly Christmas will air on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT on CBS and CBS All Access.