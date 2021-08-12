Denzel Washington takes to the director's chair again for the upcoming war-torn family drama A Journal for Jordan starring Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams. The story is based on the memoir of Dana Canedy's 'A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor' that she wrote after losing her husband, 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, who was killed in Baghdad one month shy of finishing his tour.

The movie recounts the journal 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King wrote for their son. He had left for the Middle East before his son was born, and wrote this journal while stationed in Iraq to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father. Originally an essay Canedy wrote for 'The New York Times' about the death of her fiancé, she decided to write the memoir, explaining "I needed to do something with my grief, after Charles died, something productive."

Michael B. Jordan, known for his action movies says it, "was a good change of pace. I've done a lot of physical roles, because that's been my appetite. I'm 34; the last seven years has been (about) physically developing into your sweet spot." But wanting to show a more vulnerable side, he says "I felt safe to be able to go into this, to explore these characters, and to be vulnerable in that type of way. I consider myself a romantic. I like love. I've had an amazing example of what love looks like growing up," says Jordan, noting he naturally gravitates toward "being able to be a person of service. ... There's a certain level of catering to that I enjoy."﻿ He does admits he doesn't usually gravitate to the romance genre. "Typically I don't watch a lot of romantic movies. That's not my go-to," he says, although his favorites include Love & Basketba ll and Love Jones. When "Journal" crossed his path, "it was just the right time to do it."

As for working with his idol, Jordan had this to say of Denzel Washington. "Everybody wants to work with him, and he's a very selective guy," says Jordan, who is also a producer on the film. "So the fact that he wanted to work with me was a huge deal for me."

But don't worry Creed﻿ fans, he is jumping back into the franchise starring in and directing Creed III, written by Zach Baylin who wrote the highly-anticipated biopic King Richard that delves into how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.

And Denzel Washington can be seen ﻿in Joel Coen's solo debut, writing and directing his version of The Tragedy of Macbeth,﻿ as Lord Macbeth opposite Frances McDormand as Lacey Macbeth, that tells a familiar story of a Scottish lord who becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, with his ambitious wife supporting him in his plans of seizing power. The film is shot completely in black-and-white. The film will have its world premiere as the opening night film of the 59th New York Film Festival September 24, 2021.