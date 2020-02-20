Amazon Prime has revealed new details about the upcoming A League of Their Own series. The streaming platform has revealed the full cast, along with story details. The series is based on Penny Marshall's 1992 movie of the same name, which was a fictional account of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League's origins. The movie was a hit at the box office and has since been recognized by the Library of Congress.

Amazon Prime TV series A League of Their Own will focus on new characters as opposed to the same ones from Penny Marshall's movie. The show will begin with the formation of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League in 1943. It then follows "our heroes as they fight to keep the League alive through close games, injuries, sexual awakenings and road trips across a rapidly changing United States." While it is a separate story, it still seems right in line with the original one from the movie. And will continue to follow the girls who play on the Rockford Peaches, the team profiled in the movie.

Amazon Prime has revealed A League of Their Own's casting information too. Abbi Jacobson, who is also on board as a writer and executive producer, will play Carson Shaw, "a catcher from a tiny farm town, who suddenly finds herself hopping the train to Chicago to chase a dream she didn't even know she had." D'Arcy Carden will portray Greta, "a first basewoman with unbelievable stretch. Off the field, she's also effortless, traveling the globe seeking new adventures and liaisons." Chanté Adams is Max, "a pitcher with an arm that could make men weep. She is ready for the big leagues and now, she just needs to make her own path there."

Gbemisola Ikumelo will play Clance, who was "born and raised in Rockford, Clance is Max's best friend and biggest supporter, and a budding young artist in her own right." Kelly McCormack is Jess, "a shortstop from Moosejaw, Canada, Jess was born to play the game. On the field, Jess feels the most herself and wishes the game would never end." Roberta Colindrez will portray Mita, "a cool, calm and collected pitcher from Texas ranch country, Mita's got a killer poker face, on and off the field. She won't reveal her secrets easily." Priscilla Delgado is Izzy. "Straight from Havana, Izzy is the youngest, most enthusiastic Peach." Melanie Field recurs as Jo, "a power hitter from Queens, who has survived countless escapades with her best friend, Greta. Boisterous and up for anything, Jo will defend her teammates til' the end."

Amazon Prime's A League of Their Own series was first announced back in 2018 with Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden attached, based on the original A League of Their Own movie. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV will produce the upcoming series in association with Field Trip Productions. Executive producers are Abbi Jacobson, Will Graham, Hailey Wierengo, and Jamie Babbit, who also directs the pilot. Amazon Prime has yet to announce a release date for the series. Deadline was the first to reveal the new A League of Their Own details.