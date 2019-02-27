Last weekend saw DreamWorks close out one of their most beloved franchises in style with How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which earned a very solid $55 million opening frame haul. Things are looking good for Hiccup and Toothless, as the third entry in the acclaimed animated franchise is likely to repeat at the top of the box office. This weekend sees Tyler Perry's a Madea Family Funeral debut, which will end Tyler Perry's long-running series, as well as the horror/thriller Greta.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World has been bolstered by very solid reviews and that solid buzz should help carry it to a number one finish again this weekend. The sequel, directed by Dean DeBlois, is looking at a second frame haul in the $30 to $35 million range, depending on how steep the week-to-week drop off is. Either way, that will be more than enough to best this week's newcomers.

Tyler Perry has made 11 movies starring his Madea character and he's finally set to retire her in this weekend's A Madea Family Funeral. While critics, as of this writing, have yet to weigh in on this latest installment, Perry has a strong built-in audience and that should lead to a strong box office debut in the $20 to $25 million range. Perry serves as writer, director and producer on the movie, which also stars franchise regulars Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely.

Coming in at number three will be the Robert Rodriguez sci-fi epic Alita: Battle Angel. The James Cameron-produced project has performed better than expected so far, however, it's $170 million price tag (before marketing) will make it very difficult for the movie to actually become profitable. It should add another $7 million or so to its total this weekend, to go along with its $265.7 million global take up to this point. The number four spot should go to The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, which has been doing less business than its predecessor up to this point. It looks to add another $6 million to its total.

The number five spot looks to be something of a toss-up. It could go to this weekend's other newcomer Greta, which stars Chloe Grace Moretz, or it could go to the Paige biopic Fighting With My Family, which comes from producer Dwayne Johnson. Both are dancing around the $5 million range, but the edge here should go to the latter option, as it's been riding a wave of very good buzz. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.

1 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 2 Tyler Perry's a Madea Family Funeral 3 Alita: Battle Angel 4 The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part 5 Fighting with My Family 6 Greta 7 Isn't It Romantic 8 Green Book 9 What Men Want 10 Happy Death Day 2U