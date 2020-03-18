A New Hope DeepFake video shows fans what it would look like if Ewan McGregor played Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor plays the younger version of the Jedi master in the prequel trilogies and is on board to play the character again in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. While it's impossible to take over for Alec Guinness in the first Star Wars movie, McGregor fits the part really well and this new DeepFake may end up getting fans even more excited for the upcoming series.

As is the case with most DeepFake videos these days, this one looks really good. Ewan McGregor looks excellent as the older version of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The transition is pretty seamless and the video includes side-by-side shots to offer comparison, Alec Guinness on one side, with McGregor on the other. One can easily see that a lot of work went into making the short video, which is just about two minutes in length. Everything looks good, but it's just weird to hear Guinness' voice come out of McGregor's mouth.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series was officially announced last summer at the D23 Expo by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Ewan McGregor. It has been rumored for months that the actor was going to reprise the role in a movie, which was later found out to be a series. Star Wars fans were beyond excited to finally get confirmation that it was all really happening. With that being said, it's still going to be a while before we get to see the show. The creative team went back to the drawing board to make sure the story will be the best that it can be when fans finally get to lay eyes on it.

There is not a whole lot of information about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series available. It will reportedly take place eight years after Revenge of the Sith and will find the Jedi on Tatooine. Ewan McGregor provided some clues earlier this year by stating, "It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him-Well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think." He went on to add, "dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It's quite something to get over."

Obi-Wan Kenobi could be in a pretty fragile mental state after the aforementioned events. However, it is unclear if the story will use that as its focus. Regardless, Star Wars fans are just excited that the show is officially happening with Ewan McGregor attached. McGregor is also pretty happy since he doesn't have to lie to the fans anymore about taking on the role again. While we wait for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, you can check out the DeepFake video below, thanks to the Shamook YouTube channel.