1428 Elm Street is up for sale. The house used as Nancy Thompson's home in Wes Craven's iconic horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street, which is in reality located at 1428 N. Genesee Ave. in Los Angeles, is now on the market. It doesn't come cheap, in part due to its importance in the history of cinema, as it's listed for a cool $3,250,000. The house hasn't been up for sale since it was purchased in 2013 for $2.1 million.

The house doesn't appear to have changed all that much since it was invaded by Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street. The white house still features its familiar green shingles, though the bright red door is now painted black. Any new owner would obviously have the freedom to paint that door red again if they are going all-in on moving into the famous horror movie house.

Per the property listing for A Nightmare on Elm Street house, 1428 N. Genesee is a "Dutch Colonial with a modern twist. The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-story main house has stunning walnut floors weaving through archways and past bright windows. Highlights include an open, retro-modern kitchen, beautiful built-ins, a grand primary suite, bathrooms en suite to every bedroom, separate laundry room, and multiple work from home options. Patios, terraces, picture windows and countless French doors, maximize the use of the gorgeous grounds. Blue pool, green grass and fragrant citrus trees draw you out and make this an effortless example of the best of indoor-outdoor Southern California living. The detached guest house is charm personified with its own pergola covered patio, kitchen and an additional designer-done bathroom."

Written and directed by Wes Craven, A Nightmare on Elm Street was released in 1984 and remains one of the most popular horror movies with genre fans. Starring Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger and Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson, the classic movie also starred Johnny Depp in his first role alongside John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Amanda Wyss, and Nick Corri. In the movie, the teenage residents of Elm Street in the Ohio town of Springwood are tormented in their dreams by a sadistic supernatural killer with a bladed glove.

The success of the movie spawned a franchise with several sequels and an eventual Friday the 13th crossover. A Nightmare on Elm Street was later rebooted in 2010 with Jackie Earle Haley taking over the role of Freddy Krueger, but it's infamous for its troubled production and immensely negative reception with both critics and fans. There have been no firm plans made for a new Elm Street movie in the years since. Robert Englund has teased in recent years that he might have one more Freddy movie left in him, but the clock was ticking and there's still been no movement on that front.

We'll probably get another movie eventually, it's just hard to know when that will come to be. In the meantime, there's always the original Elm Street with its iconic location now on the market. If you're looking to relocate to this iconic home in Los Angeles and you've got $3.25 million to spare, you can check out the property listing for 1428 Elm, er, Genesee Avenue at the website for Douglas Elliman Homes.