30 years later, DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince's A Nightmare on My Street music video has finally been released. The quality is a little dodgy, but for old school hip hop and horror fans, this is a huge deal, no matter what the quality is. Earlier this week, we received images from the set as well as some storyboard art from the canceled music video based on A Nightmare On Elm Street, and even that was enough to lead to hope that the video might see the light of day.

As a special Halloween gift, we now have the "A Nightmare on My Street" music video in all of its nearly 7-minute glory. The song is from DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince's iconic album He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper and was the third single from the record. At one time, the Freddy Krueger referencing song was considered for the A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master soundtrack, but it was never used. When DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince attempted to put the video out on MTV, New Line quickly sued them for copyright infringement.

The "A Nightmare on My Street" music video even contains a special message at the end, letting viewers know that it is not tied to New Line's A Nightmare on Elm Street in any way, but that wasn't enough for the studio. Subsequent copies of the album had to contain the same information on a sticker. The song is obviously referencing Freddy Krueger, and the video takes some elements from the movie, like the glove and the nightmare attacks, but there isn't a whole lot that looks like the iconic movie.

In the end, this video would've been a big hit on MTV and could have helped record sales and the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise as a whole. Will Smith's family-friendly lyrics talking about Freddy Krueger are more humorous than anything, though the video does show Jazzy Jeff getting attacked pretty hard by their version of the nightmare demon with a bleached fade and a boombox equalizer sticking out of his eye. The walking nightmare declares, "I'm your DJ now, Princey!" Froggy Fresh was able to get away with a lot more in his famous viral video of the same name.

Thankfully, the music video for A Nightmare on My Street can finally be watched in its entirety. Over the last 30 years, the video has become mythical, with some in the hip hop community admitting that they had seen it, but the general public has never seen it until now, thanks to a Halloween surprise. With that being said, you might want to jump on watching the video as soon as possible in case New Line decides to have it taken down for copyright infringement. Also, keep an eye out for when the video hiccups and shows Kirk Cameron in Growing Pains for a brief second. You can watch the music video for A Nightmare on My Street below, provided by the mysterious Nancy Thompson YouTube channel.