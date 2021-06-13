After spending last weekend out of the number one position, A Quiet Place 2 is on top of the box office once again. John Krasinski's horror sequel narrowly beat out Jon M. Chu's In The Heights with $11.6 million for the top spot. In addition, A Quiet Place II is the first movie to cross the $100 million threshold at the domestic box office since the pandemic started early last year. As of this writing, the sequel has earned over $108 million domestically, which brings its global total to $161.3 million in just three weeks in theaters.

Analysts previously predicted that Jon M. Chu's collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda, In The Heights, was easily going to top this weekend's box office charts, with some predicting it would debut with $20 million. Even with a strong marketing campaign and impressive reviews, the musical stalled out with $11.4 million. With that being said, analysts are still confident that the movie will become a box office success in the weeks to come. Generally, musicals can be a tough sell to younger audiences, which may indicate that older audiences are still weary of going back to theaters at this time.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway debuted at number three at the box-office this weekend with $10.4 million. The highly anticipated family movie fared better overseas with a $57.9 debut, bringing its global total to $68.3 million. The sequel has earned mixed reviews from viewers and critics. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It fell from number one to number four this weekend after earning $10 million. The latest in The Conjuring franchise has also received mixed reviews from critics, though the performances of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga have been praised. Globally, the horror sequel has earned nearly $112 million since opening in theaters last weekend.

Disney's live-action Cruella movie took the fifth spot at movie theaters this weekend after earning $6.7 million. The movie stars Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong, and it is also available to stream on Disney+ through their Premier Access option. Spirit Untamed came in at number six this weekend with $2.5 million. The animated family movie has just over $14.5 million since opening in theaters last weekend. Deon Taylor's horror comedy The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 debuted at number seven with $1 million.

Michael Lembeck's comedy Queen Bees debuted at number eight this weekend with $328K. The movie stars Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Christopher Lloyd, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Matthew Barnes. Elsewhere, Spiral took the ninth spot, while Raya and the Last Dragon took the tenth, with $328K and $305K, respectively. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.