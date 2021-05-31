In stark contradiction to its title, A Quiet Place Part II has been making a lot of noise at the box office, taking $58 million during Memorial Weekend. One of the movies delayed by the pandemic, A Quiet Place Part II, made almost the same as the first movie's $50 million that it made in its opening weekend a few years back, with $48.38 million coming from the regular weekend and an additional $10 million boost from the additional Memorial Day holiday. Bearing in mind the original A Quiet Place managed to end its box office run with around $340 million globally, the opening weekend haul for the second installment is a good sign for Paramount Pictures, who were probably not expecting these kind of numbers with many cinemas only just opening up again in the last month.

There is also something to be said for the strength of the Quiet Place franchise, as a third movie is already being discussed, and for the horror genre more generally, as usually horror films are not expected to bring in these kind of numbers. However, with only a few movies in release, and a lot of people eager to get back to some kind of normal, many moviegoers are just happy to see something in a theater and that could have helped sales in a big way.

The terrifying sequel, directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds, comes with the following synopsis, "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world} as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

While many horror sequels have a habit of abandoning that which made the original so successful, in the case of A Quiet Place the mostly unseen creatures and a very tight script that focused as much on the intimate plight of a struggling family as it did on the monsters, A Quiet Place Part II seems to have kept true to its roots. We aren't bombarded with in-your-face aliens but instead, as in the first movie, we are given an alternating sound and silence experience that runs like a well-oiled suspense machine. The makers know when to show, and when to hold back, and that makes all the difference to usual monster and alien sequels that go down the route of believing that all audiences want is to see more of the creature, a misconception that has rolled-on through the decades in the horror genre.

With many of the early reviews pronouncing A Quiet Place Part II a worthy sequel and a legitimate continuation of the story, it would not be surprising if that rumored third installment is already well on the way to being green lit. We can only hope that any further additions to the series manage to hang-on to the restraint shown here, and don't succumb to the need to fill the screen with unnecessary aliens galore.