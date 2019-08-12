There's been a minor shake-up with the cast for A Quiet Place 2. Djimon Hounsou has stepped into a starring role in the highly-anticipated sequel. Unfortunately, adding one in-demand actor has come at the cost of another, as Brian Tyree Henry will no longer be appearing in the movie. Fortunately, it doesn't appear to be any sort of trouble or friction between Henry and the studio. Rather, it came down to scheduling conflicts, which has paved the way for Housou to nab a part in what is poised to be a big hit.

According to a new report, Djimon Hounsou has locked in a starring role in the sequel to last year's hit horror/thriller. Specific details regarding who the actor will be playing remain under lock and key. Brian Tyree Henry had joined the cast back in June. Henry has been incredibly busy over the past few years and has become one of the more in-demand talents in the industry. This year he's got the Child's Play remake and Joker on his resume, and he's also set to appear in The Woman in the Window and Godzilla vs. Kong next year. However, it's likely his role in Marvel's Eternals, which recently started filming, that will prevent Henry from keeping this gig.

Instead, we have another actor who has become a favorite in recent years in Djimon Hounsou. Some of his previous roles include Guardians of the Galaxy, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Furious 7. This year alone he's got two big hits under his belt, having appeared in Captain Marvel and Shazam. This only adds to a growing list of high-profile projects on deck for Hounsou, which also includes the Kingsma prequel, The King's Man, as well as the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot.

Filming on A Quiet Place 2 kicked off last month. John Krasinski returns to the director's chair after very successfully helming the first movie. Krasinski starred in the original as well but, given how things turned out, it's unlikely he'll be appearing in front of the camera this time. Emily Blunt is set to return, as are the young breakout stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. As far as new cast members go, Cillian Murphy (Inception, Peaky Blinders) is also boarding the ensemble. Michael Bay, Andre Form and Brad Fuller are also returning as producers.

A Quiet Place proved to be one of the biggest original hits in recent memory. The inventive horror movie earned $340 million worldwide, working from a budget of just $17 million. It also earned rave reviews, currently boasting a 95 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. A Quiet Place 2 is currently set to arrive in theaters on March 20, 2020. This news comes to us via Deadline.