John Krasinski is running for his life in a new look at A Quiet Place Part II, which has arrived to remind audiences that yes, the sequel is still coming. A second behind-the-scenes video has also arrived which has the cast practically begging you to see the movie in a theater, giving all the reasons why you should. The studio had initially planned to release the sequel in theaters globally starting in March 2020, but after several delays amid the ongoing global situation,A Quiet Place Part II will now hit theaters on May 28, 2021.

A Quiet Place Part II picks up following the deadly events of the finale of the first movie. Now forced to leave their home, the Abbott family decide they must now venture into the outside world, and face the terrors that lurk within in it, as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

The horror follow-up has once again been written and directed by John Krasinski and stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, reprising their roles from the first outing. A Quiet Place Part II will also bring the likes of Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou into the fray, with Krasinski also reprising his role from the first movie in newly filmed flashback sequences.

John Krasinski has previously teased the horror elements of the sequel, even claiming that A Quiet Place Part II will be even more frightening than the first movie. "I think you're gonna be really scared. I mean the truth is, I think again organically you're more scared because you care about these characters," the writer and director said. "In the first movie you were getting to know them. Now you know them, you don't want anything to happen to them. The sound's much more intense because you know the rules of sound. And so my point was to make the audience part of the movie."

A Quiet Place proved to be a huge critical and financial hit when released back in 2018, with Krasinski crafting a well-realized post-apocalyptic world ravaged by the mysterious blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing. The first A Quiet Place expertly built up an atmosphere of dread and growing intensity, and Krasinksi declaring that the second movie is even more terrifying is sure to excite the die-hard horror fans looking for a good scare or two upon their return to theaters. With the first movie having created the world and informed us of the rules, A Quiet Place Part II is now free to hit the ground running. Though hopefully with soft footsteps.

After a year's worth of postponements due to the global circumstances, A Quiet Place Part II is now scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on May 28, 2021, the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend in the US. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical debut. While it has taken a lot longer than expected to get to release, no doubt audiences are looking forward to leaving the terrifying reality of the real-world for something more fictional. If anything, A Quiet Place Part II might prove to be rather peaceful in comparison.