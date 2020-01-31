Paramount has released another look at A Quiet Place 2. This time, we're getting a peek behind-the-scenes with John Krasinski revealing a little bit more about the highly anticipated sequel.

Earlier this morning, the studio released a A Quiet Place 2 Super Bowl trailer that will also air during this Sunday's big game. While the new footage is welcome, it does what any good trailer should do, which leaves a lot more questions than answers. Luckily, Krasinski and crew offer up some answers in the new featurette.

One of the big takeaways from the behind-the-scenes look at A Quiet Place 2 comes from star Emily Blunt. "It's harrowing, it's terrifying, but at the core of it, it's a very human story," Blunt says. This sounds about right following the events of the first of installment. Speaking of which, the sequel picks up right where the last one left off, according to John Krasinski. He says the shattered family has to, "go out into the world and see how other people live, so they literally leave the path of safety and go into the unknown."

As everyone knows, the Abbott family was on the path to safety throughout the first movie. A Quiet Place 2 has to deviate from that structure in order to tell a different story, one that won't include the resurrection of John Krasinski's character. With that being said, we know that he shows up in the movie in the form of a flashback, thanks to the latest Super Bowl trailer. We also know that Krasinski would not have come back for a sequel had he not come up with a worthwhile idea.

In addition to the return of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, A Quiet Place 2 also sees the return of Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe playing Abbott siblings Regan and Marcus. Newcomers to the cast include Cillian Murphy and Djimon Honsou, playing two mysterious characters, who may have more intentions than they originally lead on. Will they have something to do with the mysterious extraterrestrial creatures with the long legs and amazing hearing skills? We'll just have to wait and see, but it doesn't look like the two newcomers will be on the right side of things when the dust settles.

A Quiet Place 2 hits theaters on March 20th. Once the studio found out what a huge hit they had with the first installment, a sequel was pretty much guaranteed, with or without John Krasinski attached to write and direct. Thankfully, he not only agreed to come back, but he also whipped up a story really quickly, giving the studio plenty of time to prepare for production, and now the promotion.

Will the sequel be able to live up to the hype of the original? Probably not, but it could very well go on to stand on its own. You can watch the behind-the-scenes featurette above, thanks to the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel.