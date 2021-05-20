The reviews for John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II have started coming in and the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes has revealed the film's opening Tomatometer Score. According to the first official reveal, the aggregator site has certified the film fresh with a 91% rating based on the first 20 critic reviews, which is slightly lower when compared to the original movie which received a whopping 96% rating on the site against 380 reviews.

A Quiet Place Part II follows the story right after its predecessor left, with the remaining members of the Abbott family, Evelyn, Regan, and Marcus leaving the compromised compound to make a struggle for a new life out in the wilderness for themselves and the newborn child of Evelyn and Lee. There they meet Emmett, another survivor hiding from the creatures, and realizes that there are more threats out there, far more dangerous than they have encountered.

The previous film's take on horror-thriller films, which relied mostly on expressions and acting instead of dialogues was well appreciated. Directed by John Krasinski, the previous film's success led Krasinski to expand the world he was trying to explore in the first film while giving out a visual "love letter to his children". Emily Blunt leads the cast with Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Cillian Murphy, the latter of which star in a new role. The film will also feature Djimon Hounsou in an important role. John Krasinski, who directed and led the first film, will once again helm directorial duties for the sequel and would also star in a supporting role, where his character would be featured in some flashback sequences. The film will probably delve into the invasion of the creatures on the planet in this film.

A Quiet Place Part II was significantly delayed as the pandemic hit right before the film's release last year. Since then, the film was delayed twice before settling for a May 28 release date. The film will run on theaters for a shortened run and will eventually be made available for stream on Paramount+ after 45 days of release.

Seems like A Quiet Place Part II is setting up a good follow-up and is living up to the standards and hype the first film has already set in among the audience, as good reviews are pouring in favor of the film. The critical consensus over the film on Rotten Tomatoes read,

"A nerve-wracking continuation of its predecessor, A Quiet Place Part II expands the terrifying world of the franchise without losing track of its heart. Read critic reviews."

The film currently awaits public release, who'd be enthralled to finally experience the thrill John Krasinski left us with in the first movie. There are also reports of a spin-off being planned with Jeff Nichols set to write and produce it. The spin-off will be inspired by Krasinski's original concept around the setting of A Quiet Place, but no immediate update on its development is available as of yet.