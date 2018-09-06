A Quiet Place 2 is officially happening and John Krasinski reveals that he's already working on the follow-up. Though, he's clearly in the pretty early stages of the process. Krasinski made a name for himself as a director with A Quiet Place this year, which turned into one of the surprise success stories of 2018 so far. The studio was quick to move forward with a sequel and the former star of The Office is cooking up some ideas on where to take the story.

John Krasinski hasn't quit working in front of the camera now that he's got more directing gigs. He's front-and-center in Amazon's new Jack Ryan series. While promoting the show, he was asked about the status of A Quiet Place 2 and he offered an update as to where the process is currently. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I've been tinkering with an idea for a few months and it just started to percolate and we're all really happy about it."

Clearly in the very early stages here, but it's nice to know what the story is already being considered. On the one hand, A Quiet Place wrapped up quite nicely. Though, the world that was built within the movie offers a whole lot to possibly be explored, be it with the same family or with a whole new cast of characters. Whatever idea John Krasinski has cooked up, it would seem that everyone, which probably includes screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, are pretty happy with what they've got to work with.

It will be interesting to see how this all develops. The plan is to have John Krasinski return to direct, which makes a great deal of sense considering the phenomenal job he did on his first at bat. A Quiet Place was met with a great deal of praise from critics and grossed $332 million worldwide, working from a budget of just $17 million. It's early, but there is also talk that the movie could get some love during awards season. Krasinski is also attached to direct Life on Mars, he's got Jack Ryan season 2 to worry about and he's also working on the biopic King of Oil. Krasinski is going to have a very full plate for the next couple of years, that's for sure.

Paramount recently announced a May 15, 2020, release date for A Quiet Place 2. That gives them plenty of time to develop the sequel and won't force the creative team into a box. It won't be a rush job. The May release also implies the studio sees this as a possible summer blockbuster. And it's easy to understand that line of thinking. If John Krasinski cooks up a good idea, the sequel will surely be one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2020. This news was first reported by Entertainment Tonight.