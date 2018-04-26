A Quiet Place 2 is officially in development. The John Krasinski-directed horror/thriller has been one of the biggest hits of 2018 so far and now Paramount has confirmed that they are currently planning a sequel to A Quiet Place. While no further details have been revealed at this time, it's likely that the movie is in the very early stages of the development process, but rest assured, it is happening.

Paramount head Jim Gianopulos announced the news during the studio's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The event gathers theater owners from around the world together so that studios can show off what they have coming up to exhibitors. So, the man in charge of the studio decided that this would be the perfect time to confirm that A Quiet Place 2 is happening. Gianopulos, who formerly ran Fox, joked on stage about the unlikely success of A Quiet Place.

"If you told me five years ago that an almost silent film starring the very funny guy Jim from The Office would have been a hit at Paramount, I would have said, 'Well, I should go work at Paramount.'"

Over the last year or so, Paramount has had a string of flops at the box office and is in desperate need of hits. Even Transformers: The Last Knight dramatically underperformed last year, grossing $500 million less than its predecessor. As of this writing, A Quiet Place, which was made for a budget of just $17 million, has grossed $213.3 million at the global box office. That makes it an immensely profitable project, which has also been a major hit with fans and critics alike. Taking all of that into account, it's not too surprising to find out that a sequel is being worked on.

Currently, there is no word on whether or not John Krasinski will return to direct, but it's highly likely that Paramount will do what they can to make that happen. It was recently announced that the former Office star has already lined up his next directing gig, Life On Mars, which is also being set up at Paramount. Krasinski, in addition to directing the first movie, co-starred in it alongside his real-life wife Emily Blunt. It's also not clear at the present time if the sequel will follow a new set of characters within the same universe or if some of the stars from the first movie will return. Considering the way the first movie concluded, there are certainly ways for them to approach it.

Writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods revealed in our interview with them that they already have ideas for A Quiet Place 2, which will involve utilizing scene ideas that didn't make it into the first movie. There is no word yet on a possible release date for the sequel, but we will be sure to keep you up to date as any new details are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.