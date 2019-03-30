I don't know about you, but I firmly believe with all my horror heart that one of the best scary movies to hit our genre in quite some time was last year's surprise hit A Quiet Place. We've known for a while now that the film is all set to spawn a sequel here soon, but today we have word that A Quiet Place 2 is going to be kicking off principal photography in New York on July 8th. Not only that but we also hear that Batman Begins and Dunkirk actor Cillian Murphy might be joining in on the fun this time around as well.

Details on just what the hell will happen in this new movie and just who the hell Cillian Murphy is playing are scarce, to say the least at this point in time. That said, we are hearing through the grapevine that Murphy's character will be a mysterious man with even more mysterious intentions who joins the family unit. Original A Quiet Place actress and John Krasinski's wife, Emily Blunt will lead the family unit in question. Blunt is coming off a stellar year in 2018 starring in not only the original hit horror movie A Quiet Place but also taking over the role of Mary Poppins from Julie Andrews in director Rob Marshall's recent hit family film Mary Poppins Returns.

Also returning for more monster mashing this time around will be child stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Simmonds returns as Regan Abbott, the family's deaf daughter, and Jupe as Marcus Abbott. No word on who will be playing the new baby Beau Abbot. The original A Quiet Place flick was co-written and directed by John Krasinski, who before the breakout horror hit was best known for his role as Jim Halpert on NBC's long-running and much-loved workplace comedy series The Office with Steve Carrell and Jenna Fischer. Krasinski will be back behind the camera directing this sequel as well along with penning the new film's screenplay. Bryan Woods and Scott Beck helped Krasinski write the original movie.

As mentioned above, Cillian Murphy is perhaps best known for his role as Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow in writer-director Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins starring Christian Bale and its stellar follow up The Dark Knight starring Heath Ledger as the Joker. But on top of playing Scarecrow, Murphy is also well known for roles such as 28 Days Later, Cold Mountain, Red Eye, Sunshine, Inception, In Time, In the Heart of the Sea, and Ben Wheatley's Free Fire co-starring Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, and Sharlto Copley. And let's not forget his role as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay are producing. The trio is no strangers to the horror genre as they have produced remakes of such classic fright flicks as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, The Hitcher, The Amityville Horror, and Marcus Nispel's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre starring Jessica Biel and Mike Vogel. Paramount is all set to deliver writer-director John Krasinski's A Quiet Place 2 starring Emily Blunt and (possibly) Cillian Murphy into a theater near you on May 15, 2020. This casting update comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter and this production update comes to us via Discussing Film over on Twitter.

