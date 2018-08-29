Paramount has officially set the date for A Quiet Place 2. The sequel will be hitting theaters on May 15th, 2020, according to the studio. The project is still in the very early stages of development and producer Andrew Form recently stated that they are not rushing into anything while waiting for the perfect story. Form also revealed that John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first film, will be back, but it's unclear what his role in the sequel will be at this time.

As for what A Quiet Place 2 will be about, that's anybody's guess at the moment. John Krasinski has said that there are more characters that he would like to explore, but other than that, there's no real information about the sequel. Andrew Form states that the creative team is currently going over the ideas that they all have in order to make the best possible movie that they can. However, we won't have to wait too long to get some answers since the release date is a lot closer than previously imagined.

A Quiet Place was a surprise hit, earning over $332 million worldwide. A sequel was announced at CinemaCon in April of this year, less than a month after the first installment hit theaters. A Quiet Place 2 could go the anthology route, with a bunch of stories that take place within the same shared universe or it could tell the tale of the survivors of the first movie. Whatever direction that they decide to take for the movie is going to be looked at under the microscope after the success of the first film and will have a lot to live up to.

Paramount will probably do all that they can get John Krasinski back on board to direct A Quiet Place 2. Krasinski is currently starring in Amazon's Jack Ryan TV series and will more than likely be pretty busy for the rest of the year. Krasinski's directing style has been praised by critics and fans for taking the creepy landscape and basically making a silent movie. Adding to the pressure is the fact that Krasinski is now a director that a lot of studios want to work with after he took a $17 million budget and turned it into over $300 million in a matter of weeks at the box office.

Now that A Quiet Place 2 has an official release date, it's time for the team to get back to work and find the best story that they can. It will be very interesting to see which direction that they decide to take the sequel and how it stacks up to the first installment. Now that the release date is locked in, it's only a matter of time before more information about the project starts to get released. The news of A Quiet Place 2's release date was first reported by Deadline.