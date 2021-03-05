After multiple release delays due to the pandemic and major speculation surrounding a streaming release on Paramount+, A Quiet Place 2 has finally got a confirmed release date. The film, which was originally slated to release in March 2020 was among the first to take a hit during theater shutdowns across the globe. Previously this year, the film's release was delayed for the third time, however, now it has a confirmed release date.

John Krasinski, who wrote and directed the A Quiet Place 2, took to his Twitter account to confirm a Memorial Day release for the movie. Acknowledging the audience's long wait to witness the follow-up to the breathtaking thriller, Krasinski wrote, "They always say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we've waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II - MEMORIAL DAY."

They always say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we’ve waited long enough.

A QUIET PLACE PART II

MEMORIAL DAY pic.twitter.com/hqkE0YcUj8 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 5, 2021

The studio has also pushed the next Fast and Furious installment, F9, to June 25, 2021 for theatrical release.

The sequel to A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II will see the return of original cast members Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds, while Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou join the film as new additions to the storyline. John Krasinski who led the cast in the previous film returns to reprise his role in newly added flashback sequences. Krasinski's A Quiet Place met with critical acclaim, which he described as a "love letter to his children". The first film went on to receive several nominations, with Emily Blunt winning the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

The official synopsis of A Quiet Place: Part II reads, following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place 2 will also be made available to stream 45 days after its theatrical release on Memorial Day.