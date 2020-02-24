Paramount has released a new featurette and teaser for A Quiet Place 2. Additionally, the studio has also unveiled 3 new international posters for the upcoming horror thriller. We've been treated to a decent amount of footage from the sequel over the past several weeks, but the new teaser may be the most intense yet. We see more of the alien creatures as they hunt for humans, along with more survivors. But, there also seems to be something more sinister waiting just beneath the surface that may not have to do with the aliens at all.

The featurette for A Quiet Place 2 does a good job of bringing fans up to speed, while also serving as a primer for those who have yet to see it. The sequel hits theaters on March 20th, so there's still plenty of time to go back and brush up, which should come in handy since the sequel picks up right where the last one left off. Writer/director John Krasinski reveals how much higher the stakes are this time around, while star Emily Blunt details how everything is ramped up from the last time.

Obviously, bringing a newborn baby into the mix isn't exactly the most convenient factor, so that is going to be a large part of the struggle this time around. A Quiet Place 2 follows the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe) as they face the terrors of the outside world, continuing their fight for survival in silence. They are forced to venture into the unknown and quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Things aren't always what they seem, and John Krasinski is pretty sure he came up with a solid sequel story that will hopefully surprise fans of the first installment.

Joining returning cast members Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe are Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. John Krasinski is also back, but only for flashback scenes since his character did not make it out of the first movie alive. A Quiet Place 2 wasn't originally going to happen with Krasinski's involvement, but the studio, along with Blunt, were able to convince him to return after he revealed his idea to keep the story moving.

As with any sequel, A Quiet Place 2 is going to be measured up against the original. There's no way around it and John Krasinski knows this. However, the promotional footage shown off so far hints that he has made something different that still exists within the same world of the original. Whether it's able to stand on its own remains to be seen, but we don't have to wait much longer to find out. You can check out the featurette, teaser, and new poster below, thanks to the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel.