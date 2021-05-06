We have a new trailer for A Quiet Place 2. This is the final trailer for the long-awaited sequel, which has been repositioned on the release calendar by Paramount Pictures several times. It was originally set to arrive in theaters last year but became one of the first major casualties of the pandemic as theaters closed around the country. But now, the Abbott family is back and they are still contending with the deadly aliens from the first movie, in addition to new threats far from the relative safety of their home.

Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe return, reprising their roles from the first movie. Joining the ensemble this time around will be Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins), Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) and John Krasinski, who is once again directing this time around as well. Krasinski, who had previously been known best for his work on The Office, not only starred in but impressively directed A Quiet Place. Though his character was killed in the first movie, he will return via flashbacks, as we've seen in previous trailers.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski are producing the movie. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who wrote the original, will be credited for creating the characters in this world but were not involved in writing the sequel. They, instead, opted to move forward with more original projects such as their horror movie Haunt or 65, which is in post-production. Krasinski, instead, handled scripting duties himself this time around after doing a rewrite on the original script alongside Beck and Woods.

A Quiet Place Part II picks up following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family are now set to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. They have been forced to venture into the unknown beyond the sandy path and the relative comfort of home. They soon realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that are lurking in this new world.

Released in 2018, A Quiet Place proved to be a bigger than expected hit. Riding a wave of critical praise following its world premiere at SXSW, it earned an impressive $340 million at the global box office, working from a comparatively tiny $17 million budget. That prompted Paramount to get a sequel going quickly, while locking down most of the original filmmaking team to return, save for Beck and Woods.

The studio is also interested in turning this into an ongoing franchise. Aside from the direct sequel, Mud director Jeff Nichols has been tapped to direct another movie set in the same universe. Though plot details remain under wraps, it is expected to be a spin-off exploring a different part of the universe. But first, we have to see what John Krasinski has cooked up for audiences this time around. The sequel hits theaters on May 28 from Paramount Pictures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.