Paramount Pictures has revealed the first full-length trailer for A Quiet Place 2. The studio had previously revealed a brief teaser that offered a tiny glimpse of what's to come in the sequel to 2018's inventive horror hit. This, however, offers a much more thorough look at what the studio has cooked up, with most of the core cast returning to once again face down the horrors of this post-apocalyptic, silent wasteland. But the horrors aren't limited to deadly, sound-seeking monsters this time around.

The initial A Quite Place 2 teaser trailer picked up following the events of the first movie. John Krasinski's character gave his life to protect his children, ultimately making it so they could survive with their mother. The family managed to figure out a way to kill the beasts that have invaded Earth, which gave them a leg-up in the survival game. However, as we can see, they are having to step off the sandy path that had kept them safe for so long and will be forced to head into uncharted territory. Emily Blunt is back as the head of the Abbott family, with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe also returning as her children.

John Krasinksi, who directed and co-wrote the original, returns to the director's chair this time around. Krasinski also wrote the screenplay. Original writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods stepped back to focus on original endeavors but remain involved in a more limited capacity. New cast members include Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins) and Djimon Hounsou (Captain Marvel). Details regarding any characters were being kept under tight lock and key during production.

A Quiet Place 2 picks up following the deadly events of the first movie. The Abbott family is forced to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. As they hesitantly journey into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano and Aaron Janus, Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller serve as producers.

Released in 2018, A Quiet Place went on to become one of the most unexpected hits of the year. The movie was embraced widely by critics, currently boasting a 95 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences agreed and moviegoers turned up in droves to see it. The movie, working from a relatively modest budget of just $17 million, went on to gross $340 million at the global box office. With that, a sequel became a top priority for the studio. The question is, was this a lightning in a bottle situation? Or can they manage to strike gold twice? A Quiet Place 2 is set to hit theaters on March 20, 2020, from Paramount Pictures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.