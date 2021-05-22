One of the most impressive debuts in recent years in Hollywood was when The Office actor John Krasinski wrote and directed and starred in A Quiet Place, a horror-thriller that drew critical acclaim and was a box-office hit. Naturally, the studio wanted to make a sequel. But in an interview with CinemaBlend, Krasinski explained that he was afraid of repeating himself with an unnecessary sequel, and so his initial response was a blunt "no".

"As I'm sure you know, I didn't want to do a second one. I had no intention of doing it because the first movie was so incredibly personal to me, and bizarrely, I'm an audience member before I'm a writer, director, or an actor. And so I'm a big fear-based guy when it comes to sequels, too, and I didn't want it to be some big regurgitated thing. And so I just said no."

The original A Quiet Place explored a world where a new species of monsters have invaded Earth that are hypersensitive to sound. Thus, what is left of humanity is forced to operate in guarded enclosures in complete silence. Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt played the role of a couple that tries to keep their children safe in their forest abode, until a host of monsters come too close to their home, forcing the family to make a final stand.

Although Krasinki's character died at the end of the movie, it was the character of his daughter, Regan Abbott, played by Millicent Simmonds, that convinced the actor-director to make the sequel, A Quiet Place: Part II.

"What happened was, where my organic in to the movie was Millie, and this idea of making Millie the lead character, not only because she's amazing, but also because that's the continuation of the metaphor of the first one. All my fears were assuaged, and we realized that rather than being scared of doing a sequel, and scared of doing it bigger and more intense and those sorts of things, we just said, 'Let's not worry at all about that. Let's just tell the story.' What happened was, the movie took on its own organic life. And so, you find out... I think you will be much more scared in this movie because you love these characters so much."

While John Krasinski's character stays dead in the sequel, he does show up in a flashback in A Quiet Place: Part II. Other than that, the new focus of the story is Millie, her mother, and her brother, as they discover a new threat to their lives when the family is forced to leave the safety of their house.

Early reviews for the movie have been highly positive so far, so Krasinski's fears of repeating himself with a sequel appear to have been unfounded. Written and directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place: Part II stars Emily Blunt, Djimon Hounsou, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, and Cillian Murphy. The film arrives in theaters on May 28. This story originated at CinemaBlend.