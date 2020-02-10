John Krasinski has revealed why he wrote himself into A Quiet Place 2. The first trailer for the sequel arrived a few weeks ago and fans of the first installment were shocked to see Krasinski back in action. His character did not survive the events of the first installment, so the confusion was warranted. Krasinski believes that he was able to get everything done and explained in a tasteful way, which is why he is back on screen and not just behind the camera.

In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, John Krasinski explained why he felt it was important for his character to return, as we saw in the A Quiet Place 2 trailer. Obviously, his return is made possible through the use of flashbacks, which fans picked up on right away after seeing the trailer. There is not a supernatural aspect to his return. He had this to say when asked why he felt the need to come from behind the camera and appear on screen this time around.

"That's what ego is! No, it's one of those things where I wasn't really going to do a second one because the first one was such a personal experience which looks insane, now that you're watching that. It was really important for me to continue the metaphor and so we actually start dealing with how this all started so there's a little bit in the movie about how this all started."

John Krasinski has declared several times that he originally did not want to make A Quiet Place 2. However, with the success of the first installment, which was made for $17 million and grossed over $350 million globally, the studio was going to make it with or without the help of Krasinski. The studio did approach the director/writer for some ideas and that got the ball rolling. He explains.

"I totally understood why the studio wanted to do a sequel for financial reasons. I didn't want anything to do with it because, weirdly, as much as I'm the writer/director, I'm also a huge fan of this movie. I didn't want to be a part of anything that would be viewed as a cash grab."

After deciding to give the studio some ideas, John Krasinski ran the idea by his wife Emily Blunt, who stars in A Quiet Place and the upcoming sequel. When talking about Krasinski's original plans, Blunt says, "It became very apparent that we'd be idiots not to do it. Ultimately, you will never catch the [same] lightning in the film, but there is a bigger world." Krasinski went on to add a little bit more insight for his reasoning without giving too much away. He had this to say about the sequel and a possible future, as teased in the recent A Quiet Place 2 Super Bowl commercial.

"[In] sequels you have a hero or villain that you have to bring back and put in a new world. Well, the converse is true for us. We have this amazing world that you can put any hero or villain in."

Ultimately, John Krasinski is just as scared now as he was when they released the first installment. He's worried about how the movie will be accepted, especially after the success of the original. In the end, A Quiet Place 2 wasn't supposed to be made. It wasn't until Krasinski felt that he had the right idea, after some prodding, that the ball got running. Will the sequel be able to live up to the hype? We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can check out the interview with Krasinski below, thanks to TheEllenShow YouTube channel.