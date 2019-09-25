That's a wrap! Director John Krasinski has revealed that filming has wrapped on A Quiet Place 2. Filming began over the summer in July and, even though this has become a very high-profile project, given how popular the first movie was, few details have been revealed throughout the production process. Krasinski isn't prepared to spill the beans just yet, but he did share one final set photo to honor the occasion. Taking to Twitter, he shared the photo with the following caption.

"Well... that's a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th!"

The photo itself is intriguing. It features who appear to be John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who is returning to reprise her role from the first movie and also happens to be his real-life wife. The two are walking hand-in-hand on a bridge. Interestingly, this photo, at least on first glance, looks like they're returning to where everything started, as this bridge looks very much like the same bridge that A Quiet Place's memorable first major scene takes place near.

If it is indeed the very same bridge, that means we could be seeing some familiar locations pop up in the sequel. For now, story details are being kept fully under wraps. What we know for sure is that, aside from Emily Blunt, both Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds will be reprising their roles from the original as well. New cast members include Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins, Peaky Blinders) and Djimon Hounsou (Captain Marvel, Shazam). Much like the plot, the nature of their roles is being kept secretive, for the time being.

John Krasinski, who was previously known best as Jim from The Office, made the unlikely turn as a blockbuster horror director with A Quiet Place. Written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Krasinski was brought on board to bring the inventive story about mysterious creatures who hunt using sound to life. The result proved to be a truly massive success, far greater than anyone had expected. The movie was widely embraced by critics and audiences alike, which led to a global $340 million haul at the box office. Considering the movie's comparatively tiny $17 million budget, a sequel was given the green light very quickly.

Writers Beck and Woods opted to pursue original projects and took a smaller role in the sequel. The studio was intent on keeping as much of the team together as possible, and John Krasinksi returned to both direct and write the screenplay this time around. Hopefully, now that production is finished, and with the release date creeping up, we'll be getting a teaser trailer landing online in the near future. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. A Quiet Place 2 is set to hit theaters on March 20, 2020. Be sure to check out the photo from John Krasinski's Twitter account for yourself.

