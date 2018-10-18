John Krasinski is coming back to write A Quiet Place 2. Krasinski made a very unexpected transition to blockbuster filmmaking, in the horror genre no less, earlier this year with A Quiet Place, which went on to become a massive hit for Paramount. Now, Krasinski reveals that he's returning for the sequel in a very significant way, as he'll pen the screenplay based on his own idea.

We previously heard that John Krasinski, who most people knew previously from his work on The Office, was in the early stages of working on the sequel. But as he revealed during a recent Q&A at the Silver Screen Theatre in Los Angeles, he actually didn't intend to come back for A Quiet Place 2. He had even told the studio to find someone else. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Then I had this small idea for a sequel, but I didn't think it would go anywhere. So, I said to the studio, 'Just go do the movie with somebody else.'"

That is a pretty stunning move. No doubt, John Krasinski is set to earn a massive payday for whatever work he does on A Quiet Place 2, and to be willing to just hand the keys over to someone else is pretty amazing. However, that idea of his did wind up going somewhere and the idea continued to grow. Speaking further, Krasinski revealed that the studio heard other pitches from other filmmakers before he ultimately circled back to penning the script himself.

"They heard some pitches, and I told Drew [Form, producer] about this little idea. And he told me to think about it a little longer. And then I thought, 'This might really work.' So, I'm currently writing the sequel."

This is interesting for a few reasons. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods wrote the original script for A Quiet Place. When John Krasinski was brought in to direct, he did a rewrite on the movie and injected some very important ideas into it, such as the use of sign language and the pivotal death scene in the beginning (which was originally only told through flashbacks). In our interview with Beck and Woods, they indicated they had quite a few ideas leftover that could be used for a potential sequel. Will Krasinski work with them again? Or is this really going to be his movie all the way through?

As for what the story entails? Nobody is saying anything on that front for the time being. Whatever it ends up being, it's no surprise that Paramount is eager to get the sequel going with Krasinski at the helm. A Quiet Place grossed $332 million worldwide, working from just a $17 million budget. It was also received incredibly well by audiences and critics alike. An Oscar nomination or two isn't even out of the question. A Quiet Place 2 is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 15, 2020. This was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.