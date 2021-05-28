Highly anticipated horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II is gearing up to terrify audiences very soon, and now star Emily Blunt has suggested that there may be more terror to come. The actress, who returns as post-apocalypse survivor Evelyn Abbott in the soon-to-be-released follow-up, has revealed that writer and director John Krasinski already has a few different arcs planned for A Quiet Place Part III.

"He has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas."

The first A Quiet Place proved to be a huge critical and financial hit when released back in 2018, with Krasinski crafting a well-realized post-apocalyptic world ravaged by the mysterious blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing. A Quiet Place expertly builds up an atmosphere of dread and growing intensity while slowly revealing the realities of this new world, with the sequel (and any potential threequel) able to explore the boundaries of Krasinski's ideas. Though hopefully with quiet footsteps...

A Quiet Place Part II picks up following the deadly events at home, with the Abbott family now forced to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprise their roles from the first film, with Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou joining the whispered chaos.

While Emily Blunt stops short of confirming that A Quiet Place Part III is definitely happening, early critical reaction to the sequel has been very positive so far, with the movie achieving a fresh 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Should A Quiet Place Part II find the same success as its predecessor, it will surely be a matter of time before Krasinski gets to work on a third outing.

While the writer and director as admitted in the past that he does not know whether a third Quiet Place will happen, he has made plans just in case. "I set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in [Part II] that not only explain more about [the original], but would allow for more mythology," Krasinski shared last year.

"I haven't heard from the studio that they want a third one," John Krasinski continued. "But the good news is that the studio and I are on the same page in that this isn't one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money. I think we've proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that... I don't want to break that promise to people."

A Quiet Place Part II has been one of the movies hardest hit by the ongoing global situation. The movie had its world premiere in New York City back on March 8, 2020, and after over a year of postponements it is now scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on May 28, 2021. The movie will then be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical debut. This comes to us from Collider.