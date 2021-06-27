Audiences are still reeling from the whispered frights of director John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II, but there's not time to relax, with a third movie in the hugely successful horror franchise already in development. The follow-up won't be directed by Krasinski again however, with Mud director Jeff Nichols being brought in to helm the project in his stead. Now, Krasinski has offered some insight into how he will be continue to be involved in the next installment, and why he believes Nichols is the perfect visionary to take over.

"Truly the only person I had in mind when asked whether I would hand this off was Jeff. I think he's one of the best filmmakers, Mud is one of my favourite movies, and so real and intimate. It's exactly the sort of paints we're painting with in A Quiet Place - very organic characters you fall in love with. So he was my first choice for this, and when he said yes I was over the moon. I pitched him my story, he's gone and developed the world on his own with that jumping-off point, and I'm so thrilled. He's actually just turning in a script now, and I loved it. I absolutely loved it, and I can't wait to see him shoot this thing."

While John Krasinski won't be behind the camera, he is still the one behind the story. "I came up with the idea. The story of the third one, the third installment, is something I came up with," he explains. The third A Quiet Place has since been described as a spin-off rather than a straight-up sequel, and will once again be produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski, with Allyson Seeger executive producing.

The question remains, will Nichols' foray into the world of A Quiet Place continue the story of the Abbott family, or will a new set of characters be introduced, taking audiences to an as-yet-unexplored part of the post-apocalypse? Well, Krasinski played things coy, but did tease some big changes for the franchise in A Quiet Place 3.

"Is it going to continue the Abbotts? Who knows! No, I will tell you that it is... I'm really excited about the third instalment because it's going to do something that we haven't done before."

Krasinski continued, hinting that there will be at least some continuation from A Quiet Place 2. Be warned, MAJOR SPOILERS to follow. "The ending of the last shot is, now that the world knows about [the signal that the creatures are vulnerable to], what will the world do with this answer, or with this weapon?" Krasinski said. "Will they be responsible with it, or will they not be responsible with it?" Unfortunately, audiences will have to wait until 2023 to find out.

A Quiet Place Part II is out now and, much like its predecessor, has seen huge success both financially and critically. The story picks up following the deadly events of the first movie, with the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe) now forced to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. A Quiet Place 3 meanwhile has already been given a release date of March 31, 2023. This comes to us from Empire.