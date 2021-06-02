Much like its predecessor, A Quiet Place Part II has seen instant success both financially and critically, leading many to wonder whether there will be anymore hushed adventures set in this popular post-apocalyptic world. Well, writer/director John Krasinski does indeed have several ideas for A Quiet Place Part III, but don't expect him to necessarily return to the helm.

"So a lot of the things I had thought were interesting to think about on Part I ended up being in Part II. And then on Part II, I learned my lesson very quickly. Any time I had ideas like that, I wrote them down in case there ever is a Part III or a third one. (Laughs.) So I would be able to reference some of these things if there is a Part III. And we even went so far as to put in a couple Easter eggs, so that if I did do a third one, they would connect back to the second one."

Though Krasinski did create the world of A Quiet Place, the actor and director does not plan to sit atop a shared universe or ever-growing franchise Kevin Feige-style, though he is proud that the response to the two movies so far has led to such conversations.

"Even though I'm the guy who did the first two, I won't be the guy or girl who does the last one or the last two. At the end of the day, this world is really fun to explore. This is an amazing sandbox to play in, and whether or not I'm the guy to do any more of them or how many more of them, I don't know. But I know that we're really proud of the world we created. And the fact that it's even strong enough to have this conversation about doing more is something we're all really proud of."

A Quiet Place Part II picks up following the deadly events at the end of the first movie, with the Abbott family now forced to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprise their roles from the first A Quiet Place, with Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou joining the whispered chaos.

Returning star Emily Blunt recently teased Krasinski's ideas for a potential third movie saying, "He has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas."

The first A Quiet Place was not made with the intention to spawn a sequel, and so, while John Krasinski remains quietly reserved about returning for more, the audience's response could well be the factor that brings him back. Based on the response to A Quiet Place Part II so far (the movie currently sits at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and has already grossed a roaring $79 million at the box office) it's hard to see how Krasinski could say no to Part III. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.