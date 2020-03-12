Earlier today, it was announced that A Quiet Place 2 had been delayed indefinitely. This came due to the coronavirus crisis faced around the world, and director John Krasinski noted that he wants everyone to be able to watch it together. We'll see it eventually. And early word of mouth has called it better than the original. A Quiet Place successfully stunned audiences into silence back in 2018, and, audiences are preparing once again to keep their mouths shut in the name of survival for A Quiet Place 2, whenever they finally get to see it.

Writer and director John Krasinski has now said that he already has ideas for A Quiet Place 3. Krasinski has been discussing his plans for the horror franchise and has even been making notes regarding the direction he wants to go in.

"It's interesting, I genuinely hadn't thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who's on the other end of those fires?' But I never thought that there would be a sequel. So then when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one."

John Krasinski has also shared some insight into his vision for a potential third installment, and how it would fit into the universe of A Quiet Place. The director sees a trilogy as the most natural progression of the story and the best way to fully explore the terrifying world he has created. He also notes how leading lady Emily Blunt has compared the franchise to a book series, with her feeling that A Quiet Place Part II feels like the second part of a three-story arc.

Following the massive success of the first movie, as well as the positive initial response to the second, it is likely that if Krasinski wants to do it, then we will be seeing A Quiet Place Part III sometime in the very near future. Money talks in the movie industry, and with the first A Quiet Place racking up over $340 million at the global box office on a budget of $17 million, a third movie is as inevitable as Emily Blunt stepping on that rusty nail was, should A Quiet Place Part II follow financial suit.

A Quite Place Part II follows the Abbott family who must now face the terrors of the outside world as they fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. The hushed sequel was written and directed by John Krasinski and stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, reprising their roles from the first movie. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou have also joined the cast as fellow survivors. Krasinski also reprises his role from the first film in newly-filmed flashback sequences.

A Quiet Place Part II does not have a release date at this time. This news comes to us courtesy of Collider.