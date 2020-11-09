A Quiet Place 3 is officially a go. Paramount Pictures has announced that the franchise is set to continue with a third movie, which is to be written and directed by Jeff Nichols (Mud, Midnight Special). This comes ahead of the release of A Quiet Place Part II, which was originally set to arrive this year. It has since been pushed to 2021. John Krasinski, who directed the previous two installments, cooked up the idea for the upcoming sequel, which is set to arrive in 2022.

According to a new report, Jeff Nichols will pen the screenplay working from John Krasinski's idea. Plot details are totally under wraps at this time, though it is speculated that this could be a spin-off exploring a new part of the universe, as opposed to a direct sequel. There is no word on if any of the stars from the previous two movies, such as Emily Blunt, will return. Krasinski co-wrote the first A Quiet Place with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Krasinski flew solo on the sequel, writing the script and sitting in the director's chair. Nichols will bring some new blood to the horror/thriller franchise for the third installment. While a specific date has yet to be announced, it is said that Paramount has a date set for 2022.

Jeff Nichols, thus far in his career, has not ventured into franchise territory. The filmmaker broke out with his 2011 drama Take Shelter, which was followed up by the critically-acclaimed Mud in 2012, which starred Matthew McConaughey. Nichols had two features released in 2016 with Midnight Special and Loving. This marks his first new feature project since 2016.

The deal signifies the confidence that Paramount has in A Quiet Place as a franchise-starter. And for good reason. The original and inventive thriller hit theaters in 2018 and was met with widespread critical acclaim. With a budget of just $17 million, the movie earned a truly impressive $340 million at the global box office. The sequel was expected to do similarly well before movie theaters started closing their doors earlier this year. Paramount has shifted the sequel's release several times to ensure it gets a theatrical release, as opposed to releasing it on streaming.

A Quiet Place Part II will pick up with the Abbott family immediately after the events of the first movie. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are returning, with Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou joining the cast. Specific plot details have largely remained mysterious but the trailers have signified that the family will be leaving the comfort of their sandy path and venturing out into the wider, dangerous world.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are producing A Quiet Place 3 alongside John Krasinski, with Allyson Seeger on board as an executive producer. A Quiet Place Part II is currently set to hit theaters on April 23, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.