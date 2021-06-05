Unlike its put-upon survivors, A Quiet Place Part II is currently making a lot of noise at the box office, and unsurprisingly Paramount has now put in place plans for a third movie set in director John Krasinski's terrifyingly whispered world. The movie, which for now we shall call A Quiet Place 3, has even been given a release date of March 31, 2023.

However, as has been reported recently, Krasinski will not be at the helm of this third adventure, with the movie instead to be directed by Mud filmmaker Jeff Nichols. The movie has also been described as a spin-off rather than a straight-up sequel and will be based on a story idea developed by Krasinski. Nichols reportedly handed in the script for the new installment just a few days ago, with the third movie set to be produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski, with Allyson Seeger executive producing.

Nichols is an inspired choice to take over the reins of A Quiet Place for this third outing, with the talented filmmaker having won the Cannes Critics Week prize for his haunting 2011 sci-fi movie Take Shelter, which premiered at Sundance. Starring Michael Shannon as Curtis, a construction manager who lives in Ohio with his family, his comfortable life is put at stake when he begins to have apocalyptic visions of a terrible storm.

His next feature, 2012's critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama, Mud boasts a stellar performance from Matthew McConaughey and competed for the Palme d'Or at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. Nichols continued to prove his affinity for intimate storytelling and constant tension with the 2016 sci-fi flick Midnight Special. Once again starring Michael Shannon, the movie follows a father who escapes with his son from both the government and a cult after they discover that his son has special powers. Truly, Nichols is an excellent choice to continue the legacy of A Quiet Place.

The first A Quiet Place proved to be a huge critical and financial hit when released back in 2018, with Krasinski crafting a well-realized post-apocalyptic world ravaged by the mysterious blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing. A Quiet Place Part II picks up following the deadly events at home, with the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe) now forced to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprise their roles from the first film, with Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou joining the whispered chaos.

Much like its predecessor, A Quiet Place 2 has seen instant success both financially and critically, and clearly Paramount are looking to invest a lot in the franchise, with Nichols' spin-off likely to just be one of the several projects set in the silent universe. Krasinski did recently spark speculation regarding a more traditional follow-up with the director saying, "Any time I had ideas like that, I wrote them down in case there ever is a Part III or a third one. (Laughs.) So I would be able to reference some of these things if there is a Part III. And we even went so far as to put in a couple Easter eggs, so that if I did do a third one, they would connect back to the second one."

This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.