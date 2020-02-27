Things are looking good for A Quiet Place 2 as the sequel is going to scare up some big business at the box office. A Quiet Place, released in 2018, went on to become one of the biggest surprise hits of the year, both critically and commercially. Paramount Pictures was quick to get a sequel in the works, which is set to hit theaters next month. And, based on the early numbers, the studio is likely going to have another hit on its hands.

Early box office tracking has A Quiet Place: Part II taking in $60 million on its opening weekend. That would be a stellar start that would top the opening of the original, which opened to $50.2 million in April 2018. This is also good news for Paramount when looking at the bigger picture for 2020, as they've already scored a sizable hit with Sonic the Hedgehog. So far, things are shaping up quite nicely for them.

The big question here is the budget. The original was produced for $17 million. Since it went on to gross $340.9 million worldwide, it proved to be a huge moneymaker for the studio. Undoubtedly, the budget has been upped this time around, and the returning talent will surely be collecting bigger paychecks. To what degree those factors could hurt the sequel's earnings potential remains to be seen.

John Krasinski, previously known best for his role as Jim on The Office, directed and starred in A Quiet Place, which made for something of a surprise, considering that he managed to craft a masterful and inventive horror movie, even as someone who is admittedly not generally a fan of the genre. John Krasinksi returns as writer and director for the sequel, which picks up immediately following the events of the first installment. The core cast also returns, with Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe all reprising their roles. Newcomers include Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins) and Djimon Hounsou (Captain Marvel).

A Quiet Place debuted at SXSW in 2018 to rave reviews, which helped build buzz ahead of the theatrical release. The movie sits at a stellar 95 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes currently. That could be the X factor when it comes to the sequel. If word of mouth is good, that $60 million figure could easily climb higher. More importantly, beyond opening weekend, solid buzz could help give it legs in the weeks that follow, which will help its long-term prospects at the box office.

A Quiet Place: Part II opens on March 20. Its only direct competition that weekend is I Still Believe, which should attract a different audience. However, Vin Diesel's Bloodshot, Dave Bautista's My Spy and Universal's The Hunt all open on March 13. Plus, Disney's live-action Mulan will arrive in theaters the following week on March 27. That makes the sequel's holdover potential all the more important. This news comes to us via Deadline. We also have two more new posters that were releases over the past couple of days.