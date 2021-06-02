A Quiet Place Part II opens up the world of the original movie in ambitious ways. One of the best scenes in the movie occurs in the beginning. Emily Blunt's character is driving a car in reverse, away from attacking monsters, when the car very nearly collides with a speeding bus coming from the opposite direction. The entire sequence was performed practically by Emily Blunt, as the film's director and Blunt's husband John Krasinski explained on the ReelBlend podcast.

"Emily's (stunt) is so real, I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car. That's true. When I was explaining to her onset all of the things that were going to happen, and I said, 'You're going to hit this stuntman. That car's going to come three feet from you. And then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,' her face fell and she went, 'But not really.' And I went, 'No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles. That's a real bus. And that bus hits that car, and all that is totally real."

Blunt was persuaded to do the stunt by John Krasinski. But there was still the matter of the child actors who were sitting in the car in the back. Pulling off such a dangerous stunt with adult actors would have been difficult enough, but including children in the scene made shooting the whole thing much more tension-inducing. According to Krasinski, the sequence had to be planned out carefully for weeks for the one minute of footage that actually ended up in the film. All thanks to Blunt's driving expertise, which allowed her to nail the shot in a single take.

"We had that bus within a hair's breadth of being able to stop. It had all these special breaks so that we could stop real quick. So it's three weeks of rehearsal for one minute of shooting... I said to Emily, 'Do you want to run it once?' And she's awesome. She said, 'No.' She's like, 'Just put me in it.' And so that take that's in the movie is her first tale. So that's her really saying 'Jesus Christ' and 'Oh my God. Oh my God.' Because she had no idea. It's like going on the best rollercoaster ride of your life. That was the first take that we did."

A Quiet Place 2 takes forward the story of Evelyn Abbott, played by Blunt, who is a newly widowed mother. Evelyn is trying to keep her children safe in a world of monsters and aliens, even as the Abbotts come across a group of fellow survivors who may be able to help them get to safety. The movie has been met with positive reviews, and critics and general audiences are calling it a worthy follow-up to the original A Quiet Place.

Written and directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II stars Emily Blunt, Djimon Hounsou, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, and Cillian Murphy. The film is now playing in theaters everywhere. This news originated at CinemaBlend.