The hushed 2018 horror movie A Quiet Place 2 was a booming success when it hit theaters, and thus a sequel was put into production. That sequel, titled A Quiet Place Part II, is almost upon us and the confirmed rating has now been revealed, along with a brand new exclusive IMAX poster. Much like its predecessor, A Quiet Place 2 has nabbed a rating of PG-13 for "terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images". Sounds a lot like a continuation of the horrors that silenced us the first time around.

The PG-13 rating will surely come as pleasant news for those horror genre fans that are maybe a little too young to have enjoyed the recently released The Invisible Man from director Leigh Whannell. The description that accompanies the rating pretty much covers all of the bases you would expect from a horror movie and the sequel to the ruthlessly intense A Quiet Place.

Along with the confirmed rating, the release of an IMAX exclusive poster gives us some idea of what to expect of A Quiet Place 2. Depicting Emily Blunt and her children quietly fleeing an unseen horror against a grey, ominous backdrop, the poster displays the kind of atmosphere that was so well-crafted the first time around, along with the suggestion that our intrepid family will be leaving their comfort zone and going out into the wider, dangerous world. The poster's tagline reads "Silence is not enough", suggesting that the Abbott family will need to dig deep and fight harder this time around, rather than just keep the noise down.

The upcoming A Quiet Place 2 seems poised to deliver on the scary front, with the movie being described as 'disturbing', something which the first movie did not have in its description, suggesting something a little different. The movie is also due to contain violence, again something that the first movie kept somewhat hidden. Though Emily Blunt stepping onto that nail was pretty brutal. The sequel though will see the family come across other humans hiding in the now near-silent post-apocalyptic world, and so expect some human-on-human savagery.

A Quiet Place 2 picks up following the deadly events at home during the first movie, with the Abbott family now forced to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Having to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place 2 is written and directed by John Krasinski and stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, reprising their roles from the first movie. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou have also joined the cast as fellow survivors. Krasinski also reprises his role from the first movie in newly-filmed flashback sequences.

A Quiet Place 2 is set to hit theaters on March 20. This comes to us courtesy of A Quiet Place Part II official Twitter account.

