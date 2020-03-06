A Quiet Place 2 early reactions are in and it appears John Krasinski has worked his magic again. While a sequel could have gone horribly wrong, early reactions agree that Krasinski found a worthy storyline. The sequel has been hailed as a "masterclass in suspense," and Krasinski has been praised for his "unbelievably creative" story. By now, everybody should know that the writer/director did not initially want to come on board for A Quiet Place 2 out of fears of making a retread.

John Krasinski knew he had something special with A Quiet Place 2 and the early reactions are proving him to be right. The first installment is a tense rollercoaster with an emphasis on sound and the sequel does much of that again. However, Krasinski has found new ways to make some of the characteristics from the first movie new and exciting again. One viewer admits to having an upset stomach because of how tense the sequel is. You can read another reaction below.

"Damn, A Quiet Place Part II rocks! Honestly, just as tense and terrifying as the first one. There are some sequences in this film that are a masterclass in suspense. Bravo, John Krasinski. So good, so emotional, too."

A Quiet Place 2 is also proving to be something that people were not expecting, which also works in John Krasinski's favor. One viewer says, the movie "is not at all what I expected, and that's a great thing. A very creative sequel that goes to some unexpected and satisfying places. Bravo Millicent Simmonds." Millicent Simmonds has also been getting a ton of praise for her performance in the movie. One viewer declares the young actress to be the new Ellen Ripley.

John Krasinski's A Quiet Place 2 doesn't hit theaters for another few weeks, so there will be some more reactions and reviews to look forward to. However, it seems that the sequel is already getting unanimous praise, which is both good and bad. On one hand, this news will be comforting for horror fans who were skeptical about a sequel in the first place. On the other hand, this could raise the hype to place it could never realistically achieve.

For now, people who enjoyed A Quiet Place will probably really enjoy the sequel. It's tough to make a follow up to something that became an unexpected monster at the box office because now it's under the microscope. John Krasinski was reluctant to return and only did so after his wife and A Quiet Place 2 star, Emily Blunt, said that he should go forward with the idea. These early reactions might make the next two weeks drag on as the world waits to see what Krasinski did with the sequel. You can check out the official Paramount Pictures website to get ticketing info for A Quiet Place 2 and read some early reactions below.

How does @johnkrasinski already have Spielberg-level chops?? #AQuietPlace 2 is fantastic, and deserves to be a MASSIVE hit. Finds exciting ways to further explore this terrifying environment, and is bigger, but still TENSE AS HELL. pic.twitter.com/kpunLPIWAN — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 6, 2020

So #AQuietPlacePartII was incredibly tense & builds upon the story from the first film in some unexpected/inspired ways. Cillian Murphy RULES & Millicent Simmonds really comes into her own her with a truly phenomenal performance. — Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) March 6, 2020

Kudos to John Krasinski and co: #AQuietPlace Part II delivers. Millicent Simmonds is my new Ripley — owns the film. (And yes, some great scares.) — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II: A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process. Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings. 🍿 — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II is “Tension: The Movie.” I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 6, 2020

Damn, #AQuietPlace Part II rocks! Honestly, just as tense and terrifying as the first one. There are some sequences in this film that are a masterclass in suspense. Bravo, @johnkrasinski. So good, so emotional, too. pic.twitter.com/3uSBwvCw0R — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 6, 2020

The use of sound in #AQuietPlace Part 2 is still so vital. In what could easily have been a retread, @johnkrasinski finds unbelievably creative ways to keep the movie’s niche from getting stale. The entire cast is fantastic and it’s riveting from top to bottom. @quietplacemoviepic.twitter.com/gZHRyJOKXU — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II is not at all what I expected, and that's a great thing. A very creative sequel that goes to some unexpected and satisfying places. Bravo Millicent Simmonds. #AQuietPlacePartII#AQuietPlace — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) March 6, 2020